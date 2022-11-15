Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
gorgenewscenter.com
Hood River Police Department investigating two separate thefts from local businesses
The Hood River Police Department is investigating two separate thefts from local businesses. The suspected individual in the pictures below has helped himself to numerous items from our local businesses. We would like your help in identifying this person, so we can help our local businesses recoup what he is suspected of taking from them. Let’s make this guy famous!
Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions
The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
gorgenewscenter.com
Klickitat County Sheriff Songer names Undersheriff
Effective November 16, 2022, I promoted Chief Jail Deputy Carmen Knopes to the management position of Undersheriff, which makes her second in Command of the Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jail Deputy Carmen Knopes took the OATH OF OFFICE and was sworn in as Undersheriff by me on November 17, 2022 at the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
OSP: 2 killed in collision near Madras after pickup passes vehicles in fog
A Warm Springs woman and a 13-year-old boy were killed in a head-on on Highway 26 north of Madras Wednesday night after being struck by a pickup that was passing vehicles in the fog, Oregon State Police said. OSP said it happened around 7:40 p.m. near Milepost 114, which is...
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
1 arrested, 1 on the run after double homicide in Clackamas County
Authorities have identified two suspects after two men were found shot to death in a vehicle in October, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.
More than missing dogs in Sandy, it’s ‘all we have left’
Kim Hendricks lost her 12-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2017. Now, 5 years later, Hendricks mother is pleading for help getting her daughter's dog back home.
Republicans topple Democrats’ supermajority in Oregon House as well as Senate; 4 races still too close to call
A full week after the election, three races for the Oregon House and one for the Oregon Senate remain too close to call, leaving unclear the precise balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. But Republicans have succeeded in eliminating the Democrats’ three-fifths supermajority in both the...
gorgenewscenter.com
$6.1 million going to small cities for roads, sidewalks and more, City of Rufus to get $250.000
SALEM – Small cities around the state are receiving $6.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023 Small City Allotment program. The approved 27 projects range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.
gorgenewscenter.com
“Country Christmas” Starlight Parade Kicks Off Shop Small Season
(The Dalles, Oregon) November 17, 2022 – The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Starlight Parade with Community Tree Lighting on November 25th, 2022. The Dalles Chamber is excited to present the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace 33rd Annual Starlight Parade “Country Christmas” and Community Tree Lighting event on November 25th, 2022. The Starlight Parade will begin at 6:00 pm and the Community Tree Lighting will immediately follow at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. We will be providing cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, and popcorn as we celebrate our community and the beginning of the holiday season with some holiday fun.
Comments / 0