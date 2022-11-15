ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dalles, OR

Hood River Police Department investigating two separate thefts from local businesses

The Hood River Police Department is investigating two separate thefts from local businesses. The suspected individual in the pictures below has helped himself to numerous items from our local businesses. We would like your help in identifying this person, so we can help our local businesses recoup what he is suspected of taking from them. Let’s make this guy famous!
HOOD RIVER, OR
Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
Klickitat County Sheriff Songer names Undersheriff

Effective November 16, 2022, I promoted Chief Jail Deputy Carmen Knopes to the management position of Undersheriff, which makes her second in Command of the Sheriff’s Office. Chief Jail Deputy Carmen Knopes took the OATH OF OFFICE and was sworn in as Undersheriff by me on November 17, 2022 at the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
$6.1 million going to small cities for roads, sidewalks and more, City of Rufus to get $250.000

SALEM – Small cities around the state are receiving $6.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023 Small City Allotment program. The approved 27 projects range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.
RUFUS, OR
“Country Christmas” Starlight Parade Kicks Off Shop Small Season

(The Dalles, Oregon) November 17, 2022 – The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Starlight Parade with Community Tree Lighting on November 25th, 2022. The Dalles Chamber is excited to present the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace 33rd Annual Starlight Parade “Country Christmas” and Community Tree Lighting event on November 25th, 2022. The Starlight Parade will begin at 6:00 pm and the Community Tree Lighting will immediately follow at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. We will be providing cookies, coffee, hot cocoa, and popcorn as we celebrate our community and the beginning of the holiday season with some holiday fun.
THE DALLES, OR

