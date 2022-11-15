Read full article on original website
FTX Used Corporate Funds to Purchase Employee Homes, New Filing Shows
FTX used corporate funds to purchase homes for the benefit of employees, a bankruptcy filing from new CEO John Ray III said. Ray, who oversaw Enron's restructuring, noted that "certain real estate" was recorded as being directly owned in the personal name of certain employees. Ray torched the lack of...
In 6 Months, You'll Need a Different Kind of ID to Get on a Plane. Here's what a REAL Illinois ID is and How to Get One
After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REAL ID-compliant ID cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal buildings, such as prisons or military facilities, in just less than six months for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older. Residents will...
Impacted by Major Layoffs? Here Are 3 Things to Consider
It’s a tough topic that has dominated headlines in recent weeks: major layoffs are happening at some of the country’s largest companies, including within the once thought of bulletproof tech industry. Companies like Twitter, Meta and Amazon have all recently announced that layoffs unfolding. The unwelcome news naturally...
