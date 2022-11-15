LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The sun substantially impacts our weather, but did you know that the moon can influence the forecast too?. The moon’s most evident impact comes in the form of ocean tides. As the Earth rotates daily, the moon’s gravity pulls on the water on the side of the planet closest to it. The ocean also bulges on the opposite side of Earth due to its rotation. These bulges result in the two low and high tides seen each day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO