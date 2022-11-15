ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen-based auction company known for its large estate auctions and valuable antiques has opened its new offices. It has been a busy year for Dwight Stevens and his staff at Stevens Auction Company. The city of Aberdeen purchased the company’s land, warehouses, and office space for its new electric company. Stevens has moved his auction company to the old B and B Furniture Store Building on Commerce Street in Downtown Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO