Kimberly Cotton is the winner of United Way 2019 Toyota Highlander raffle
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Since August, the United Way has been raising money through a raffle to support its numerous partners. Today was the big day for the lucky winner, Kimberly Cotton. This 2019 Highlander is all hers. The United Way would like to thank its many sponsors in...
Helping the homeless: local group is providing shelters no matter what
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Temperatures are cooling off, and most of us have homes to go to adjust the thermostat. Others aren’t as fortunate. Warming shelters are up and running in Tupelo but in the Golden Triangle plans for warming, shelters are temporarily on hold. That has forced members of the homeless coalition to make adjustments.
Update: Two children out of Columbus are reported found and safe
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Two children reported missing in Columbus Thursday were found safe. An endangered – Missing child alert was issued for Cylis and Marlie Vaughn of Columbus Thursday night. The alert for Cylis and Marlie has been canceled. The Department of Child Services reported the kids were okay...
Local Christmas Parades 2022
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Christmas is right around the corner. Here is a schedule of some local Christmas parades taking place in the northeast Mississippi areas. Columbus @3pm Grand Marshall – Aundrea Self “Christmas Around the World”
Tupelo man named Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022 by MTA
TUNICA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was recognized for the countless hours he has spent serving his community. Bobby Geno was recently named “Community Volunteer of the Year for 2022” by the Mississippi Tourism Association. Geno won the award during MTA’s annual tourism awards program held...
CAFB jet lands successfully after in-flight emergency
CAFB, Miss. (WCBI) – A pilot landed a T-38C jet successfully at Columbus Air Force Base this morning following an in-flight emergency. This is the same type of plane that crash-landed in Lowndes County just 10 days ago. The Public Affairs office at CAFB reported that the emergency happened...
Taylor Machine Works in Louisville celebrates 95th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A local manufacturer and employer is celebrating its 95th anniversary. Taylor Machine Works started as a garage in 1927 and since then has become one of the nation’s largest manufacturing companies. Overall, the company is known for building and selling workmanship, and industrial, and...
Renowned auction company moves to new location in downtown Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen-based auction company known for its large estate auctions and valuable antiques has opened its new offices. It has been a busy year for Dwight Stevens and his staff at Stevens Auction Company. The city of Aberdeen purchased the company’s land, warehouses, and office space for its new electric company. Stevens has moved his auction company to the old B and B Furniture Store Building on Commerce Street in Downtown Aberdeen.
Columbus Police Department searches for local shoplifters
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Department is searching for local shoplifters. The Four Seasons Farm and Garden store shared a video showing suspects placing store items underneath shirts and leaving out of the store. This is the second time this store has been hit by shoplifters this month.
SROs brush up on their skills to return to school next week
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- All this week school resource officers from Mississippi and Alabama have been brushing up on their skills in West Point, and the officers feel that courses have given them new tools that they can take back to their school districts. The city of West Point was chosen...
Local stores ramping up security measures during the holidays
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI ) -Thanksgiving may be a week away, but the Christmas shopping season has already started. That means more people hitting the stores, and store owners ramping up security. During the holiday season, many people are in the giving spirit, but others are more in the taking spirit.
Aberdeen visitor’s bureau debuts digital tourism tool
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen is using the latest technology to attract tourists to town. Aberdeen is the first city in northeast Mississippi to have its visitor’s bureau use the Autio app to reach tourists. The app features well-known actors, such as Kevin Costner, who co-founded the app,...
Tupelo Salvation Army providing extra beds for homeless people
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The area’s only homeless shelter is doing its part to make sure that anyone who wants a warm place to sleep is taken care of. Janice Lesley is thankful the Salvation Army has provided her with a warm bed on these cold nights. “If...
Tupelo woman charged with armed robbery at Bank of Okolona
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo woman is charged with armed robbery in a hold-up at a local bank. Bond for Itasca L. Cox was set at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Harry Sumner. As we reported yesterday, the robbery happened in the middle of the afternoon at...
UA medical experts visit EMCC to research healthcare in rural areas
MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – Medical experts from the University of Alabama made their way down to East Mississippi Community College Mayhew Campus today. Those healthcare experts came down in an effort to research health in rural areas. Students and people from several communities came to the tents and filled...
Salvation Army Angel Trees are ready for the holiday season
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas shoppers can help make the holiday bright for area kids. The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees are up across the region. Shoppers can pick an angel’s “Christmas wish list” from angel trees throughout the area. Shoppers buy the gifts and take...
Cory Patterson, man who threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, dies at 29
MIAMI (WCBI) – A Lee County man charged with making terroristic threats has died in federal custody. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has confirmed that Cory Wayne Patterson is dead. Patterson was arrested in September after he allegedly stole a plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to...
Columbus police arrest suspect in connection to Yo Bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been one week since the shooting outside Yo Bar in Columbus. And, this evening Columbus investigators have arrested one person in connection with the shooting. Larry Hudgins was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession with intent to distribute, and weapon possession...
Clouds Increase on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds will increase on Saturday as a weak disturbance passes to our south. Most of us will stay dry. TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 50°. You’ll definitely want to wear a jacket if you’re going to a college football game. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in our southern-most communities, but most of the rain will stay south of I-20. Chance of rain: 10%.
MSU moves forward with million dollar improvements across campus
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State is moving forward with renovations and other improvements on campus. Rice Hall will receive a $2 million upgrade. Multiple floors will be renovated for academic department needs. The Walker Engineering first floor will also get a $2.2 million improvement. Streets, drives, and parking...
