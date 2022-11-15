Read full article on original website
Full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex
The time has come. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally being released and everyone is going to want to know what Pokemon will be coming in the game. Not every Pokemon has been revealed beyond their sprites and there is even a rumor of a DLC 3rd Legendary. But, neither of those have been revealed yet. Here is a look at all the full Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex including every Pokemon available from Gens 1-9 including through Pokemon Home.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Builder Out Now
One of the most important facets of Pokemon is team building. In order to go far in the league and story in general, players must build a balanced team. Luckily, sites have built in-depth teambuilders for almost every Pokemon game. Scarlet and Violet are no different. This piece will go over details of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Team Builder.
Starter Final Evolutions for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are finally coming out, and fans will undoubtedly be excited to see what the starters will evolve into. This will certainly influence which starter they are going to pick. Here is a look at all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter Evolutions. Both the middle and final Evolutions are certainly going to have the fans debating for quite some time.
How Long Is Pokemon Scarlet?
On November 18 gamers will travel across the brand new Paldea region In Pokemon Scarlet to become pokemon masters. To make that happen though it will take time. How much time though? What is the Pokemon Scarlet playtime?. The amount of time that can be put into Pokemon Scarlet can...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Can Soon Play a New Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 users can soon play a 2022 Nintendo Switch exclusive. Between, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Splatoon 3, and that new Kirby game where you eat cars, it's been a solid year for Nintendo. None of these games are coming to PS4 though. Unlike PlayStation, which is beginning to experiment with the PC, Nintendo doesn't play around with its exclusives. In other words, if you're hoping to play the marquee Nintendo exclusives on anything but a Nintendo console, it's not going to happen. That said, if you want to play Loopers on your PS4, you can do that this February.
How To Find Volcarona Paradox Form In Pokemon Scarlet
Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Scarlet, they are known as Past Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Volcarona, Slither Wing. Here’s how to find the Volcarona Paradox form to add to your party.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals 10 New Games for November 2022
Xbox revealed another set of new Xbox Game Pass Games this week that are planned for the second half of November 2022. A total of 10 new games consisting of a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC games were confirmed with some of those being day-one releases or game preview games, too. The first of the second batch of November games are out today with more to come throughout the rest of the month, and now that the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games announced previously for the first half of the month are in the subscription service by now.
Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Cascarrafa is a city in the mountains. This is the home of the Cascarrafa City Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Alfornada City Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
Elite Four Breakdown for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Once players have beaten the Gym Leaders, they will be able to take on the Elite Four. As is in nearly everyone Pokemon Game, these battles will be the toughest in the game. Do not forget, that after the Elite four, players will also have to face the current Champion of the region. Here is a Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four Breakdown.
How To Find Delibird Paradox Form Iron Bundle In Pokemon Violet
Scarlet and Violet fans will see brand new forms of some familiar fan favorites Pokemon and also some Pokemon no one expected to get new forms. In Pokemon Violet, they are known as Future Paradox Pokemon. One of those Pokemon includes the Paradox form of Delibird. Here’s how to find the Delibird Paradox form, Iron Bundle, to add to your party.
Artazon Town Pokemon Gym Breakdown
Artazon is a town in the southeast of Paldea and right at the edge of the map around 5 o’clock if one was looking at a clock. This is the home of the Artazon Town Pokemon Gym and is one of the Gyms players will need to beat in order to complete the Gym Leader story in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is a breakdown of the Artazon Town Pokemon Gym including the Leader, Type of Pokemon, the Leader’s Pokemon and how to complete the Gym Puzzle.
Warzone 2 is locking players out and asking them to buy Modern Warfare 2
Even if they've already bought it.
How to Evolve Rellor into Rabsca
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Bug Pokemon is Rellor and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Rellor into Rabsca.
How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new tumbleweed Pokemon is Bramblin and it has a second evolution that fans may be wanting to get their hands on. Here is how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
How to Evolve Primape into Anihilape
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Anihilape and it evolves from one of the oldest Pokemon, Primape. Here is how to evolve Primape into Anihilape.
How to Evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge
There are a lot of new Pokemon coming with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some of them are evolutions of older Pokemon, new forms of previous Pokemon or just completely new Pokemon. This is part of what makes new Pokemon games so much fun. A brand new Pokemon is Charcadet and it evolves into either Armarough or Ceruledge. Here is how to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge.
A Look At The Sprigatito Final Evolution
With Pokemon Scarlet And Violet coming out, fans will decide which starter Pokemon to choose to begin their adventure. Here is a look at the Sprigatito Final evolution and Middle Evolution to help make that choice easier. Sprigatito. At Level 16, Sprigatitio evolves into Floragato. Then, at Level 36, Floragato...
Kim ‘FITS’ Dongeon Parts Ways with the Seoul Dynasty [Breaking]
The Seoul Dynasty announced today that they will be parting ways with their DPS player Kim ‘FITS’ Dongeon. This is not unexpected after FITS changed his layout on Twitter and Twitch to take out anything Seoul Dynasty related on Nov 11th, 2022. He was one of three of the DPS players on the Seoul Dynasty for Season 5 of the Overwatch League. He was a starter most of the season along side Park ‘Profit’ Junyoung.
