Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Alzheimer's disease: The power of faith and the science of hope
CLEVELAND — If you spend any amount of time with John and Ann Domeck, you'll quickly learn even the tough stuff doesn't stand a chance for this couple, who married right after college. At 56, John was active, the picture of health who rarely got sick, not even a...
WKYC
Curbing the odds of Alzheimer's for those at greater genetic risk
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Alzheimer's Disease is a game of "odds." There's no known single cause, though a healthy lifestyle can improve your chances of preventing it. However, 20-30% of the U.S. population carry a gene, putting them at higher risk than any other group. They can't change their DNA,...
Almost turkey time! Guide on when to thaw your bird
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to thaw your turkey.
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
Medical Miracle: Doctor turns terrifying diagnosis into compassionate care
Cleveland Clinic Dr. Christopher Wee was just a few weeks into his residency when he was struck with some concerning symptoms, including part of his face becoming numb.
WKYC
A solution for failing teeth!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
Cleveland researchers discover new oral drug for lowering cholesterol
CLEVELAND — Do you have high cholesterol? A new health study from teams at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine has found “an orally administered small-molecule drug that reduces PCSK9 levels and lowers cholesterol in animal models by 70%.”. Details of the study were...
Thousands of Northeast Ohio families receive meals as Thanksgiving food prices rise
CLEVELAND — As families prepare for Thanksgiving, many are spending more on the holiday favorites. According to the American Farm Bureau, families will spend 20% more this holiday than last year. “The turkeys are outrageous right now,” said Rickey Butler. Butler spent hours in downtown Cleveland Thursday awaiting a...
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
WKYC
Northeast Ohio pediatric doctors contending with 'enormous wave' of sick children
CLEVELAND — Infections of RSV are spiking across the country and it’s no different in Northeast Ohio. RSV is the most widespread among children and then flu and COVID are not far behind. Dr. Ethan Leonard is the Chief Medical Officer for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's...
WKYC
If you have a relative with Alzheimer's disease, are you destined to get it too?
CLEVELAND — If your family member has Alzheimer's disease, does that mean you'll get it too?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. "There's a truly inherited form of the disease called familial Alzheimer's disease, early-onset...
How to help get Coats For Kids in need this winter season
CLEVELAND — Imagine being a child who cannot go to school because you do not have a winter coat. This was the reality that inspired the annual Coats for Kids campaign. For over 40 years, Coats For Kids, has provided winter coats to local children in need. “The need...
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
Christmas Connection opens at IX Center
The shopping spree started a little earlier as customers started strolling into the IX Center beginning at 8 a.m. as part of the Cleveland Christmas Connection.
WKYC
Planet CLE: The farmer's market delivered directly to you
WELLINGTON, Ohio — Our Thanksgiving table not only brings together our loved ones, it also reflects the bounty of the harvest season. And it's no coincidence, here at Planet CLE, we chose November as the month to truly embrace the harvest provided by our local farms. Local farmers' markets...
WKYC
A Clinical Trial is Taking Place in Cleveland!
Joe talks with Dr. Neil Korman about the new clinical trial taking place for pediatric patients with eczema. Sponsored by: University Hospitals.
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
New bed space for teens in crisis to open soon on Cleveland's west side
Cuyahoga County has a placement problem in the child welfare system. One of the possible solutions is being built right now on Cleveland's west side.
Comments / 0