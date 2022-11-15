ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Curbing the odds of Alzheimer's for those at greater genetic risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Alzheimer's Disease is a game of "odds." There's no known single cause, though a healthy lifestyle can improve your chances of preventing it. However, 20-30% of the U.S. population carry a gene, putting them at higher risk than any other group. They can't change their DNA,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action

CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

A solution for failing teeth!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

How to help get Coats For Kids in need this winter season

CLEVELAND — Imagine being a child who cannot go to school because you do not have a winter coat. This was the reality that inspired the annual Coats for Kids campaign. For over 40 years, Coats For Kids, has provided winter coats to local children in need. “The need...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Planet CLE: The farmer's market delivered directly to you

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Our Thanksgiving table not only brings together our loved ones, it also reflects the bounty of the harvest season. And it's no coincidence, here at Planet CLE, we chose November as the month to truly embrace the harvest provided by our local farms. Local farmers' markets...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
CLEVELAND, OH

