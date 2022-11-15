ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'

The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
Biden Administration to Make It Easier for Student Loan Borrowers to Discharge Debt in Bankruptcy

The Biden administration announced on Thursday updated guidelines that will make it easier for those struggling with their student debt to discharge it in bankruptcy. Around 250,000 student loan debtors file for bankruptcy each year, but fewer than 300 walk away from their education debt in the proceeding, according to research published in the Duke Law Journal in December 2020.
Fed's Bullard Says Rate Hikes Have Had ‘Only Limited Effects' on Inflation So Far

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Using the so-called Taylor Rule for monetary policy, Bullard suggested the proper zone for the fed funds rate could be in the 5%-7% range, higher than current market pricing and unofficial Fed forecasts indicate.
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO

Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
Treasury Yields Rise After Fed Speakers Hint at More Rate Hikes to Come

Treasury yields rose Thursday following comments from Federal Reserve speakers hinting at further interest rate hikes to come, and as markets digested key data from the housing sector. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up nearly eight basis points at 3.773%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was at 4.450%.
The Global Stock Market Rally Could Be About to Meet Recession Reality

Markets were buoyed last week after U.S. inflation came in below expectations for October, prompting investors to bet that Federal Reserve policymakers would soon have to slow or stop the monetary policy tightening measures they have deployed to try to bring down inflation. Though surging stocks suggest markets are reaffirming...

