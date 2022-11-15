Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht Says What the Fed Is Doing to the Economy Is ‘Suicide'
The Federal Reserve's moves in 2022 to aggressively raise interest rates to cool down inflation will inflict greater harm to the economy than expected, according to Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group. "It's not sustainable," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday. "What they want to do...
NBC San Diego
Biden Administration to Make It Easier for Student Loan Borrowers to Discharge Debt in Bankruptcy
The Biden administration announced on Thursday updated guidelines that will make it easier for those struggling with their student debt to discharge it in bankruptcy. Around 250,000 student loan debtors file for bankruptcy each year, but fewer than 300 walk away from their education debt in the proceeding, according to research published in the Duke Law Journal in December 2020.
NBC San Diego
Fed's Bullard Says Rate Hikes Have Had ‘Only Limited Effects' on Inflation So Far
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard noted that "the policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Using the so-called Taylor Rule for monetary policy, Bullard suggested the proper zone for the fed funds rate could be in the 5%-7% range, higher than current market pricing and unofficial Fed forecasts indicate.
NBC San Diego
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
NBC San Diego
Trump Tax Return Fight Would Be Dropped by Republicans Vying for Key House Committee Chair
The likely next chairman of the Ways and Means Committee will drop the panel's long-running effort to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns. All three Republicans vying for the chairmanship, Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, Vern Buchanan, of Florida, and Adrian Smith, of Nebraska, confirmed they would end the legal battle.
NBC San Diego
Visa Says Ryan McInerney Will Replace Al Kelly as Its Next CEO
Visa named Ryan McInerney as its next chief executive on Thursday, replacing Alfred Kelly who will step down from the role, effective Feb. 1, 2023. McInerney has been president at Visa since 2013, overseeing the firm's financial institutions, acquirers, merchants and partners. The 47-year-old previously worked as CEO for consumer...
NBC San Diego
Treasury Yields Rise After Fed Speakers Hint at More Rate Hikes to Come
Treasury yields rose Thursday following comments from Federal Reserve speakers hinting at further interest rate hikes to come, and as markets digested key data from the housing sector. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up nearly eight basis points at 3.773%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was at 4.450%.
NBC San Diego
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
NBC San Diego
The Global Stock Market Rally Could Be About to Meet Recession Reality
Markets were buoyed last week after U.S. inflation came in below expectations for October, prompting investors to bet that Federal Reserve policymakers would soon have to slow or stop the monetary policy tightening measures they have deployed to try to bring down inflation. Though surging stocks suggest markets are reaffirming...
