Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

‘Every act of kindness makes a difference’: More than 11 Staten Island public schools band together to help veterans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — PS 56 in Rossville has again partnered with the SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation to support our troops. In years past, the school spearheaded the Operation Ollis initiative, which delivered over 200 care packages to servicemen and servicewomen overseas. This year, the school has set its sights on helping retired local veterans who need support the most, hence the launch of operation “A Hero Needs A Hero.”
The Staten Island Advance

Back-up energy site coming to Staten Island. How will it be used support the borough’s electrical grid?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In a small space tucked between a gourmet sandwich shop and the long-vacant Lincoln Plumbing warehouse, Staten Island is quietly making a transition to renewable energy. Happening directly across the street from a branch of the New York Public Library and diagonal from an orthodontist’s office, the change is discreet and unassuming, only recently made evident by one of those ubiquitous green construction fences and a burst of excavation work. And according to developers, in a few year’s time, the borough will strongly benefit from the back-up power this site will create.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival attracts over 7,000 visitors during its first month

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has illuminated the Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in St. George for almost a full month, welcoming thousands of visitors with its bright lights and elaborate displays. And as the holidays approach, organizers of the annual event said they expect the festival’s attendance to increase.
The Staten Island Advance

As $32.8M safety fencing project on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge nears completion, will it be effective?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The safety fencing being installed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, though there are some concerns with its efficacy in preventing potential jumpers. In December 2019, following three separate incidents of males jumping from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the MTA...
The Staten Island Advance

Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
The Staten Island Advance

Jury in Staten Island crash case deliberating for 3 days, submits 20 requests for evidence, clarification

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been three days since jurors began deliberating in the Robert Mustari trial. Varying in age, gender and personal background, the 12 Staten Island residents selected three weeks ago to hear the case are now tasked with determining if the 50-year-old defendant is guilty — and if so, of what exactly.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

