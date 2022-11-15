Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York Mets Make Trade To Acquire PitchingOnlyHomersMiami, FL
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?C. HeslopNew York City, NY
Related
‘Every act of kindness makes a difference’: More than 11 Staten Island public schools band together to help veterans
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — PS 56 in Rossville has again partnered with the SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation to support our troops. In years past, the school spearheaded the Operation Ollis initiative, which delivered over 200 care packages to servicemen and servicewomen overseas. This year, the school has set its sights on helping retired local veterans who need support the most, hence the launch of operation “A Hero Needs A Hero.”
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Back-up energy site coming to Staten Island. How will it be used support the borough’s electrical grid?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In a small space tucked between a gourmet sandwich shop and the long-vacant Lincoln Plumbing warehouse, Staten Island is quietly making a transition to renewable energy. Happening directly across the street from a branch of the New York Public Library and diagonal from an orthodontist’s office, the change is discreet and unassuming, only recently made evident by one of those ubiquitous green construction fences and a burst of excavation work. And according to developers, in a few year’s time, the borough will strongly benefit from the back-up power this site will create.
Staten Island’s NYC Winter Lantern Festival attracts over 7,000 visitors during its first month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYC Winter Lantern Festival has illuminated the Staten Island University Hospital Community Park in St. George for almost a full month, welcoming thousands of visitors with its bright lights and elaborate displays. And as the holidays approach, organizers of the annual event said they expect the festival’s attendance to increase.
NYC warns residents to stay indoors this weekend amid ‘Code Blue’
A Code Blue is in effect, which allows anyone who needs a warm place to seek safety in the city’s shelters.
Staten Island is known for its massive holiday displays, but when should those decorations begin to dot the landscape?
While Christmassy holiday decorations seem to be flooding stores in early September these days, a report by Angi says that 47.67% of Americans will decorate for Christmas in that sweet spot between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1. For those who nay the wait, you would be a part of the 11.27%...
A member of ‘The Greatest Generation,’ Ben Padovano found ‘The Fountain of Youth,’ and 100 years of family, love and virtue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In good health and armed with a mind still sharp, at 100 years-young Ben Padovano still has the stamina to enjoy the finer things in life — more than some half his age. Speak to him on the phone and you think you’re talking...
As $32.8M safety fencing project on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge nears completion, will it be effective?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The safety fencing being installed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, though there are some concerns with its efficacy in preventing potential jumpers. In December 2019, following three separate incidents of males jumping from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, the MTA...
Where are the worst parking lots on Staten Island? Send us your horror stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If there’s one thing that can frustrate borough drivers almost as much as the traffic on the Staten Island Expressway, it’s parking. Whether it’s someone taking the spot outside their home, struggling to find parking on a main commercial strip, or navigating a packed lot in search of a spot, parking can feel like a chore living in the city’s most car-dependent borough.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Thursday, Nov. 17, at 11 p.m., until Friday, Nov. 18, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Jury in Staten Island crash case deliberating for 3 days, submits 20 requests for evidence, clarification
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been three days since jurors began deliberating in the Robert Mustari trial. Varying in age, gender and personal background, the 12 Staten Island residents selected three weeks ago to hear the case are now tasked with determining if the 50-year-old defendant is guilty — and if so, of what exactly.
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
New York Pays $90 Per Quick Call. What Agency Do You Need To Contact?
Most New York residents receive money from the state in one of three well-known ways. These are rebates, income programs, and HEAP. But there is one lesser-known method that gives residents money. All they have to do is call the organization. The agency pays $90 for each quick call received. What are the details of this program?
Former landfill among top ‘emissions’ spots around Staten Island, according to new tracker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The race to slash human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming below levels considered to be critical tipping points to widespread threats has often been met with a persistent problem — identifying where those emissions were coming from. A new mapping tool aims...
‘We thank God for their service to the city.’ Annual Blue Mass honors NYPD officers on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers past and present were honored for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe at the annual NYPD Blue Mass in Huguenot Thursday evening. The event, held at Our Lady Star of the Sea R.C. Church, was presided over by...
brownstoner.com
BQE to Close for Three Weekends, Around 20 Nights While Repairs Are Made on Cantilever
Sections of the BQE’s triple cantilever will be closed for three weekends between March and October next year while “emergency repairs” are made to areas around Clark Street, Grace Court and the Joralemon Street garage, Department of Transport reps told a community meeting on Wednesday night. Queens-bound...
National Weather Service issues Staten Island alert for Friday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The National Weather Service issued a “Freeze Warning” for the early hours of Friday morning, for Staten Island and Hudson County, New Jersey. The warning was effective from midnight until 8 a.m., through the first half of the rush hour. According to the alert,...
Canvas Institute hosts 250 to honor six community leaders at sold-out, inaugural gala (photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — LiGreci’s Staaten was the setting Thursday night as the Canvas Institute welcomed a sold-out crowd of 250 guests to its inaugural gala, honoring six community leaders. Canvas Institute’s first Youth Empowerment Gala Fundraiser paid tribute to: Dr. Marion Wilson, District 31 Superintendent; Senator Diane...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
Who will be this year’s Miss Staten Island? We’ll find out Sunday. Meet the contestants.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Miss Staten Island/Miss Richmond County Scholarship Competition with culminate with the crowning of four new titleholders on the stage of the Historic Old Bermuda Inn Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. when educational scholarships will be distributed to contestants. Thirteen young women will compete...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0