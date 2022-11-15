STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In a small space tucked between a gourmet sandwich shop and the long-vacant Lincoln Plumbing warehouse, Staten Island is quietly making a transition to renewable energy. Happening directly across the street from a branch of the New York Public Library and diagonal from an orthodontist’s office, the change is discreet and unassuming, only recently made evident by one of those ubiquitous green construction fences and a burst of excavation work. And according to developers, in a few year’s time, the borough will strongly benefit from the back-up power this site will create.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO