If he thinks it is so beautiful why is he leaving the show bc his wife said he has too or she is leaving him , like she n the kids can’t go to Yellowstone have the children tutored there oh I forgot it won’t be Hollywood. Maybe the children would like to see the beauty of where their father is working. Okay I will stop!
Kevin Costner is a well educated college graduate and brings beautiful stories to the masses. He owns a cattle ranche, in Aspen, Colorado, and in Carpenteria, Ca. He is not one of the elitist Hollywood types and is very much the family man. I doubt, very much his wife would be making demands on him and threatening a separation. He enjoys making music and performing with his amazing country band, The Modern West Band. It saddens me, on how there is so much hate, in this beautiful state of Montana, to those “who” you have judged unjustly. It’s a FREE country and you can live where you choose and have How many of “you,” can actually say, you were born in Montana or have ancestors who were pioneer settlers??? I certainly, can!!! Keep in mind, a state license plate does not identify the real person, you have chose to judge!! SHAME ON YOU, ALL! I for one am looking forward to this documentary, as he will share the truth and bring one hellava good story to the small screen.
He’s a good actor, producer etc. etc. but since he said he’s a liberal he’s a sick head we didn’t need yo know, sorry I thought he was smarter than that!
Comments / 9