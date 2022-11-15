ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 9

Marie NunnGarant
3d ago

If he thinks it is so beautiful why is he leaving the show bc his wife said he has too or she is leaving him , like she n the kids can’t go to Yellowstone have the children tutored there oh I forgot it won’t be Hollywood. Maybe the children would like to see the beauty of where their father is working. Okay I will stop!

Reply
2
Gailmary Harper
2d ago

Kevin Costner is a well educated college graduate and brings beautiful stories to the masses. He owns a cattle ranche, in Aspen, Colorado, and in Carpenteria, Ca. He is not one of the elitist Hollywood types and is very much the family man. I doubt, very much his wife would be making demands on him and threatening a separation. He enjoys making music and performing with his amazing country band, The Modern West Band. It saddens me, on how there is so much hate, in this beautiful state of Montana, to those “who” you have judged unjustly. It’s a FREE country and you can live where you choose and have How many of “you,” can actually say, you were born in Montana or have ancestors who were pioneer settlers??? I certainly, can!!! Keep in mind, a state license plate does not identify the real person, you have chose to judge!! SHAME ON YOU, ALL! I for one am looking forward to this documentary, as he will share the truth and bring one hellava good story to the small screen.

Reply
2
Lovethe USA
3d ago

He’s a good actor, producer etc. etc. but since he said he’s a liberal he’s a sick head we didn’t need yo know, sorry I thought he was smarter than that!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive

Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion

Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Distractify

There's a New Face on 'Yellowstone' — Is Sally Struthers on the Show?

Throughout its five seasons, Yellowstone has gotten really good at bringing familiar faces from the worlds of TV and film into its universe. Many of the show's new characters are familiar faces and fans of the show are always guessing who may be behind any particular role. Most recently, the show's fifth season re-introduced a character that had many convinced Sally Struthers is in the cast.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone

The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere

Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere

It’s no secret that Monica is probably the least liked regular on the series. Hell, when Yellowstone star Kevin Costner asked his fans what they were hoping to see in Season 5 prior to the premiere, the general consensus seemed to be that they wanted Monica Dutton gone. The wife of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and mother to John’s grandson Tate, Monica (Kelsey Asbille) is public enemy number one in the Yellowstone world… for some reason. Is she the most […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Already Complaining About Monica Dutton After The Season Premiere first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy