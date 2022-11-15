Read full article on original website
Collider
Timothée Chalamet Says Going From 'Bones and All' to 'Wonka' Was "Wonderful"
Timothée Chalamet has a career trajectory that’s very hard to rival. The actor has been a part of several Academy-award nominated movies like Luca Guadagnino's coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name, Denis Villeneuve's science fiction epic Dune, and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up to name a few. So, no doubt the past year has kept him very busy shooting and promoting features like Dune: Part 2, the upcoming cannibal romance Bones and All, and Paul King’s highly anticipated Wonka. In a new interview with Variety, the actor spoke about navigating so many different characters.
Collider
‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Luca Guadagnino Movie
Bones and All is a testament to the idea that love can exist anywhere - even within the disenfranchised margins of society. Spearheaded by Luca Guadagnino, whose works include the Academy Award-winning Call Me by Your Name, the director’s latest project followed Maren and Lee, two individuals highly frowned upon by society for reasons beyond their control, who decided to go on a 3,000-mile road trip across the less traveled ruins of Reagan-era America. However, no matter how far these two run away from their terrifying pasts, they just keep crawling back to Maren and Lee. It’s up to them to decide whether the love they have for each other is stronger than their otherness.
From ‘Bones and All’ to ‘RRR,’ It’s Time for the Academy to Get Off Its High Horse
It’s a strange Oscar year. There are fewer usual suspects: critically hailed festival breakouts of serious quality like Todd Field’s “Tar” (Focus Features), Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” (Universal), Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” (United Artists Releasing). These four films are likely to nab multiple nominations, including Best Picture. Other worthy festival films in the same category lurk on the cusp of inclusion, depending on how they fare with year-end critics groups. These include Ruben Ostlund’s specialty hit, the Palme d’Or-winner “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon), Oliver Hermanus’ “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics), Lila Neugebauer’s “Causeway” (AppleTV+),...
‘Bones and All’ writer David Kajganich on ‘cathartic’ way horror explores ‘what it means to be an other’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“I had a blast reading the book, because it is such a wild blend of genres. And it’s just very astute, in a very fresh and openhearted way, about what it means to be an other in some respect,” remembers “Bones and All” screenwriter David Kajganich about the novel by Camille DeAngelis that he adapted for the screen. We talked to Kajganich as part of our “Meet the Experts” film writers panel. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
A severely underrated war epic turns the tables via an explosive guerrilla campaign on streaming
Having previously helmed Glory, The Last Samurai, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, and Blood Diamond among others, director Edward Zwick had more than proven his chops when it came to helming hard-hitting historical stories, as well as action-packed thrillers with mature and complex thematic trappings, which were often the same film. Defiance didn’t fare so well, though, even if it’s gone on to secure status as an overlooked gem in the grand scheme of the war genre.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
‘Babylon’: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on recreating Hollywood’s sinful past
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle screened “Babylon,” his epic love letter to Hollywood, for the first time on Monday (Nov. 14) in advance of its Christmas Day release. His 3-hour plus picture from Paramount chronicles the turbulent transition from the silent era to the talkies. Chazelle has crafted a story that blends fact with fiction as it follows the journeys of two newcomers to Tinseltown: would-be starlet Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and filmmaker Manny Torres (Diego Calva). The supporting cast is led by Oscar champ Brad Pitt as matinee idol Jack Conrad and Emmy darling Jean Smart as the tart-tongued Elinor St....
thedigitalfix.com
Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return
The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.
Collider
Cailee Spaeny in Talks to Star in New 'Alien' Movie From Fede Álvarez
There have been a ton of classic horror franchises that have returned in some form over the last number of years. Soon Alien will be joining that frightening list with a film written and directed by Don’t Breathe’s Fede Álvarez. There hasn’t been much news regarding the project since it was reported being in development earlier this year, but now the film looks to have found its star. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks for the lead role in the new installment.
How Damien Chazelle’s Orgiastic Hollywood ‘Babylon’ Could Shake Up the Oscar Craft Races
Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” was just the warm up for “Babylon,” his epic comedy-drama about Hollywood during the seismic shift from silents to talkies in the late 1920s — think “La Dolce Vita” meets “Nashville” by way of “The Wolf of Wall Street.” This allowed the Oscar-winning director to step out of his comfort zone with a wild, orgiastic ride through hedonistic excess and extreme living before the sound revolution transformed the movies into a cultural phenomenon. Judging from the mixed response to Monday’s Academy screening, however, “Babylon” might have a bumpier Best Picture ride than its singing and dancing...
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party
What’s his age again? Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in to the venue, where a group of friends and family were heard shouting, “Surprise!” The “Kardashians” star was dressed for the event in a low-cut black blazer and slacks, while her seemingly unsuspecting rocker beau wore a large grey hoodie. However, the “All the Small Things” musician appeared to later change...
Review: 'The Menu,' with Anya Taylor-Joy, serves up satire
So quips Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) in Mark Mylod's “The Menu” as she waits with her date, Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a devoted foodie who has landed them a reservation at the exclusive restaurant Hawthorne. Like the opening of Rian Johnson's upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” an eclectic, upscale bunch gathers eagerly on a dock to be ferried to a private island.
Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers laud Mugler at Brooklyn Museum
NEW YORK — Draped in an archival cocoon cape and dragonfly printed bodysuit, Kylie Jenner paid homage to the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler and his revolutionary artistry, now on display at the Brooklyn Museum. The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” marked its fifth stop with a Tuesday...
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
NEW YORK — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.
Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets
NEW YORK — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert...
Bendita Film Sales Grows Slate with ‘The Life of Fish’ Director Matías Bize’s ‘The Punishment’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Tenerife-based Bendita Film Sales, headed by Luis Renart, has acquired Matías Bize’s “The Punishment,” (“El Castigo,”), ahead of its international premiere at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival this Saturday. Produced by Ceneca Producciones and Leyenda Films, it is the second film to see the light in 2022 for the multi-prized director of “In the Bed,” “The Life of Fish,” and “The Memory of Water,” having won at Malaga with lockdown inspired “Private Messages.” Bendita’s buy signifies confidence in this latest title, which heads to Ventana Sur for its market premiere on Dec 1. In the film, a couple’s seven year old...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ EP Says 1 Decision Haunts June and Luke
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 finale shows June and Luke running for their lives. influenced by a decision from their past that has always haunted them.
