Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Heidi Montag reveals the name of her baby boy
Heidi Montag has named her baby boy Ryker Pratt. The 36-year-old star and her husband Spencer Pratt - who already have son Gunner, five, together - welcomed their second child on Thursday (11.17.22), and Heidi has now taken to social media to reveal the name of her baby boy. In...
Jay Leno 'in good spirits' after skin graft surgery
Jay Leno is in "good spirits" after undergoing skin graft surgery. The 72-year-old TV host suffered major burns to his face, hands and chest after one of his cars burst into flames while he was in his garage last weekend, but he went under the knife on Wednesday (16.11.22), and will have further surgery later this week.
Teresa Giudice gives Rihanna parenting advice
Teresa Giudice has offered parenting advice to Rihanna. The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she's now been given some parenting tips by the TV star. Teresa - who has Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 - told E!...
