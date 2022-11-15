Read full article on original website
This Animal Is The Number One Killer Of People In Michigan
Growing up as a kid, I was afraid of walking on a trail and being attacked by a bear or getting bitten by a snake that would kill me before I could make it to a hospital. Luckily for me, I never had to worry about that because my parents never took me up north and I was a husky kid so the odds are pretty good I would have never found my way onto a hiking trail unless there was a trail of candy leading me there.
Driving With Snow and Ice on Your Windshield – Is it Legal in Michigan?
With all the nasty weather Michiganders are enduring this week, we figured it would be a good time for a friendly reminder of the state's rules on snow-covered vehicles. How many times have you witnessed someone driving down the road with only a small patch of snow or ice removed from their windshield? Just enough that they can see only what's in front of them. In Michigan, we see it all the time. Are you one of these people?
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
Odd Ranking for Christmas Spirit in Michigan
I love the holiday season. I love the excitement with friends and family. One of the best parts about the holidays for me is watching my kids experience the season and all that comes along with it. To say my Christmas spirit increased after having kids is an understatement. I...
The Best Michigan-Themed Gift Basket for Your Out-of-State Friends
The other day while catching up with a friend, we discussed holiday gifts and what she might want. "Just send me something that is from Michigan," she said. We might as well make it an entire gift basket's worth of Michigan "things." I've only been here a couple of years but, so far, I think I've put together a pretty good list of things to include. What do you think?
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
Dangerous Michigan Intersections: Here Are the Worst in Oakland County
In a continuing series, we're looking at the most dangerous intersections throughout the state of Michigan. This time, we'll take a look at the worst intersections in Oakland County. SEE ALSO: Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?. Driving in Detroit (and even many...
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
How Many Payphones Are Left in Michigan?
With the influx of cell phones, payphones are now deemed unnecessary...or are they?. We tend to believe our cell phones will always work at our beck and call – but if you've been a longtime cell phone owner, you know that ain't the case. There have been times when someone had an emergency or had to desperately reach someone and then: dang it! My phone is dead! So whaddaya do? Look for a payphone. There are still some of 'em floating throughout Michigan ya know, and yeah, a lot of them still work.
A Message To Michigan Drivers As Winter Driving Starts Again
The first real snowfall for much of the lower peninsula is in the forecast for this weekend, meaning winter driving will once again play a significant role in whether or not you get to your destination safely. Michigan Winter Rule #1 is to SLOW DOWN. It doesn't matter if you're...
Waterford Couple with Down Syndrome Had One Wish: Learn to Dance Before Their Wedding
You're about to meet a sweet couple from Michigan that wanted to do something special. The couple with Down syndrome wanted to learn to dance before their wedding. Yuri Goga and Ashley McLemore were both born with Down syndrome. The pair felt an instant connection when they met about a dozen years ago and their love has blossomed ever since. Earlier this year, they decided it was time to get married and a special celebration was set for July.
Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show
A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
Did You Know: There’s a Web App Detailing Every Historical Marker Across Michigan?
One of my favorite things to do now that I'm once again living in the Mitten is to play tourist. After living in states like Nebraska and Missouri for the last seven years and exploring my new surroundings out there, I realized I never fully took advantage of what was already in my own backyard!
The Best Restaurants With Fireplaces In Mid Michigan
When I woke up this morning there was zero snow on the ground. Although snow was in the forecast, I didn't think we would get much. The ground is covered as of the time I'm writing this and it looks cold outside. I am forty eight years old. Ten years...
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary
Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
Michigan Brothers To Appear On ‘Shark Tank’ – When To Watch
Two Michigan brothers will pitch their business on ABC's upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank'. The premise of the popular television show is as follows,. Shark Tank is a nationwide search to discover the next successful (and possibly wealthy) entrepreneurs, inventors, businesspersons, creators, and innovators. In each episode, budding entrepreneurs are given an unprecedented chance to make their businesses grow immediately.
Cold Snap Could Make Michigan Firearm Deer Season One of the Best
It has been unseasonably warm for the 2022 archery season for Michigan whitetail deer but a cold snap this is coming could make for one of the best firearm seasons in years. The sun over the bow hunter's shoulder says it all for the 2022 archery deer season. I have hunted a lifetime in Michigan and this has been one of the consistently warmest seasons I can remember in a long time. Most deer hunters know that it's the colder temperatures that get the deer moving in their breeding cycle.
Should Opening Day Become “Deer Day” Holiday?
There is no denying hunting season is a large part of any state. Though, when it comes to Michigan, firearm deer hunting season might take the mantle as most anticipated of all the seasons. With people of all ages wanting to participate in this yearly affair, that means schools, offices, and more struggle due to low personnel. There’s plenty of Holiday’s that don’t grant people a free day. However, would it be more beneficial for the state to adopt something like a “deer day” so people can still enjoy the hunting season; without too much time off affecting the overall class or work schedule?
Grass Lake 16 Year Old Ready to Wow America As Finalist on “The Voice”
Brayden Lape is ready to put Grass Lake, Michigan on the map. The 16-year-old high school student will show America what he's made of on this week's Live Rounds of The Voice. Lape has been a standout since his blind audition which landed him a spot on veteran judge Blake Shelton's team. Lape, a sophomore at Grass Lake High School not far from Jackson and sang the song Niall Horan’s “This Town” at the blind audition and has been impressing the judges since.
