A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000. Auctioneer RR Auction says the Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study. Dylan, a Hibbing, Minnesota, native, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman. They provide an insight into a period of his life of which not much is known.

