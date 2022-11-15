ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Fox17

Box break: 2022 Panini Score football lands a Hutchinson autograph rookie card

(WXYZ) — Trading card shops in Michigan are packed every week, and top rookies on each Detroit team are a big reason for that. We opened a box of 2022 Score football and found a card Lions fans would love to pull: an Aidan Hutchinson autographed rookie card. Check out the clip in the video player above, and the full box break below:
DETROIT, MI

