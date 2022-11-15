Amid Court Challenges to Its Student Debt Forgiveness, Biden Administration Could Extend Payment Pause Yet Again

Read full article on original website
Biden Administration to Make It Easier for Student Loan Borrowers to Discharge Debt in Bankruptcy
The Biden administration announced on Thursday updated guidelines that will make it easier for those struggling with their student debt to discharge it in bankruptcy. Around 250,000 student loan debtors file for bankruptcy each year, but fewer than 300 walk away from their education debt in the proceeding, according to research published in the Duke Law Journal in December 2020.
Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Student Debt Forgiveness Plan to Continue
The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction barring its student loan debt forgiveness plan from taking effect. The request comes days after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the program. That ruling by the appeals court was the latest...
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
GOP Megadonor Mercer Family Has No Plans to Boost Trump's 2024 Campaign as Former President Loses More Allies
GOP megadonors Robert Mercer and daughter Rebekah Mercer have no current plans to help former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House. The Mercers, who were among Trump's major benefactors during his first run for president in 2016, are distancing themselves from the former commander in chief's latest White House bid.
Bahamas Regulators Confirm They're Holding Some of FTX's Assets
Bahamian regulators acknowledged transferring FTX assets into their custody after an emergency filing from FTX's U.S. attorneys accused them of having directed former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to do so. It's the latest turmoil in an explosive bankruptcy that has rocked the cryptocurrency space and left investors reeling across multiple exchanges.
GOP Operative Convicted of Funneling Russian Donation to Trump's 2016 Campaign
Republican political operative Jesse Benton was convicted in federal court of funneling $25,000 from a Russian businessman to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The guilty verdict stemmed from money that Russian businessman Roman Vasilenko payed Benton in exchange for getting him a ticket to a Trump fundraiser so Vasilenko could get a photo with Trump.
Insana: The ‘7% Solution' on Interest Rates Could Come Back to Haunt the Federal Reserve
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard suggested on Thursday that the central bank might have to raise short-term interest rates as high as 7% to ensure that inflation goes away. Once again, Bullard and other Fed officials say that the central bank cannot repeat the policy errors of the...
Florida No Longer Looks Like a Swing State After DeSantis, Rubio Lead Big Republican Wins
Republicans won big in Florida in the midterm elections, even as Democrats outperformed expectations in most other parts of the country. Two of the biggest faces in Republican politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, call Florida their home. Unlike in most of the country, more Latino voters...
