boisestate.edu
Boise State librarian, staff and alumni present on open education resources at conferences
Albertsons Library Open Educational Resources Librarian, Shannon Smith, and World Languages Resource Center Director, Amber Hoye, presented at the Open Education Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Their session “In the Room Where it Happens: Exploring Student Intersections with Open Ed Beyond the Classroom,” discussed the ways students intersect with furthering the work of open education outside of the classroom.
boisestate.edu
Department of Mathematics holds annual invitational
The Department of Mathematics, along with Boise State Concurrent Enrollment, sponsored the Annual Boise State Mathematics Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The invitational, a team problem-solving event designed for students in grades six through 12, exposes students to the experience of doing mathematics in college—specifically as they would at Boise State. While also used as a recruitment tool, the department designed the Boise State Mathematics Invitational to be accessible to a wide range of students, not only high-achieving and “honors” students in order to increase college enrollment generally.
boisestate.edu
Creative writing’s Webster to embark on new chapter
Kerri Webster, poet and lecturer in the Boise State creative writing program, will step down from her position at the end of the fall 2022 semester. “After 25 years in academia, it’s time for something new,” Webster said. “I rest easy knowing I’m leaving the program in better shape than it’s ever been.”
boisestate.edu
COAS Faculty-out-of-Residence Opportunity
The search is on for a Faculty-out-of-Residence (FOR) in the Adventure Idaho Living Learning Community (AIC LLC), beginning in the summer of 2023. Review the FOR Position Description for details about the role and expectations. To learn more about being a FOR and the impact you can have on the student experience, take a peek at the videos below:
boisestate.edu
How to utilize Boise State reporting tools and dashboards
Boise State Reporting allows quick access to the university’s most widely used reports and dashboards. Links to the MyInsights reporting tool, the Data Cookbook and other reporting resources are available. Additional reporting options are available via two reporting catalogs: Oracle Transactional Business Intelligence and Oracle Analytics Cloud. Oracle Transactional...
boisestate.edu
Department of Energy awards Cantley $700k to improve power grid
Kurtis Cantley, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, will conduct machine learning hardware research with a three-year grant of $700,000 from the Department of Energy Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR). The goal of Cantley’s research will be to improve the reliability of the power grid with intelligent, adaptable and cyber secure electronics that take inspiration from the human brain, otherwise known as neuromorphic systems.
boisestate.edu
Book giveaway from the Cheryl Hindrichs library Dec. 1
The Department of English Literature seeks to re-home the substantial library of books that belonged to our Professor Cheryl Hindrichs who died in 2022. The book giveaway is from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Liberal Arts Building, Room 208 (the second-floor conference room). Everyone in the greater Boise State University community is invited to visit, browse and take home any books they’d like.
boisestate.edu
Talkin’ Broncos take third-place overall at largest Mahaffey in history
The Boise State University Talkin’ Broncos continued their 2022-23 conference season with a third-place win at the 92nd annual Mahaffey Memorial Tournament. The tournament, hosted by Linfield College in McMinville, Oregon. With forty-five schools in attendance, this was the largest Mahaffey in the tournament’s ninety-two-year history. In public...
boisestate.edu
New production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ founded on collaboration
The Department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing will host the premiere of the film “A Christmas Carol,” a collaborative project that reflects the department’s adaptability and innovation. “The fantastic part of being in the Department of Theatre, Film and Creative Writing is that we get to...
