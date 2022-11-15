The Department of Mathematics, along with Boise State Concurrent Enrollment, sponsored the Annual Boise State Mathematics Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The invitational, a team problem-solving event designed for students in grades six through 12, exposes students to the experience of doing mathematics in college—specifically as they would at Boise State. While also used as a recruitment tool, the department designed the Boise State Mathematics Invitational to be accessible to a wide range of students, not only high-achieving and “honors” students in order to increase college enrollment generally.

1 DAY AGO