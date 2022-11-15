ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

Straight No Chaser is bringing the music to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In recent years, a cappella has had a bit of resurgence. First there was “Glee,” then the musical group Pentatonix rose to fame, and I think we’ve all seen the movie “Pitch Perfect.”. But the ones who started this modern-day...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Skating in the park returns to Huntsville for it’s 10th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local tradition is skating back into Big Spring Park. Skating in the park returns for a decade of bringing holiday cheer to Huntsville. This winter favorite usually has to be delayed every year, but it’s starting right on time this year because low temperatures are consistent enough to keep the ice behind the Huntsville Museum of Art frozen.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Juneteenth Struggling for County Approval

The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family of Tyler...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Enjoy a taste of France at Le Macaron in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Macaron is bringing the flavor of France to a new place, south Huntsville. If you’ve never had one, macarons are a light, creamed filled cookie sandwich that is sweet enough for dessert but delicate enough to have more than one!. The first...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

SCOUTED: In Bloom has blossomed for the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to the holidays, we’re all looking for the best decor and best gifts to go around. There are just so many places, so many people and what seems like so little time. In Bloom sits at the corner of Clinton...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

