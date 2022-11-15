Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
WDEF
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
WAFF
Straight No Chaser is bringing the music to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In recent years, a cappella has had a bit of resurgence. First there was “Glee,” then the musical group Pentatonix rose to fame, and I think we’ve all seen the movie “Pitch Perfect.”. But the ones who started this modern-day...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
PHOTOS: AAMU opens new welcome center, hall of fame
Alabama A&M University cut the ribbon on two new buildings on Thursday and Friday.
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
WAFF
Skating in the park returns to Huntsville for it’s 10th year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local tradition is skating back into Big Spring Park. Skating in the park returns for a decade of bringing holiday cheer to Huntsville. This winter favorite usually has to be delayed every year, but it’s starting right on time this year because low temperatures are consistent enough to keep the ice behind the Huntsville Museum of Art frozen.
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
Huntsville is getting another huge Starbucks - this time in MidCity
Can’t wait for the largest Starbucks in Alabama to open in Huntsville?. You have another enormous option - opening as early as next summer. MidCity this week announced a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks going up at the corner of MidCity Place and Commerce Street, directly across the corner from Trader Joe’s.
WHNT-TV
Juneteenth Struggling for County Approval
The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family of Tyler...
WAFF
How to make a ‘Thankful Tree’ with April Wilks, aka, Vintage Pickin’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re trying to think up some fun holiday activities for your guests at Thanksgiving, or just something for you and the fam to do around the living room, our girl April Wilks, aka Vintage Pickin, is showing us a fun idea!. A...
WAFF
Crisis Services of North Alabama to hold 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k held by the Crisis Services of North Alabama is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving. The race will begin in front of Spragins Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Runners will start on...
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Magistrate is now out of a job. WAFF 48 News confirmed Daniel Cranor is no longer employed with the city of Huntsville. This comes after Cranor being on paid administrative leave since July after he violated city policy. Multiple sources told WAFF 48...
Little House, Waltons cast to visit Rogersville Christmas event
If you grew up watching the classic favorites, "Little House on the Prarie" or "The Waltons," you're definitely not going to want to miss a Christmas event in Lauderdale County.
WAFF
What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!. What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
WAFF
Enjoy a taste of France at Le Macaron in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Macaron is bringing the flavor of France to a new place, south Huntsville. If you’ve never had one, macarons are a light, creamed filled cookie sandwich that is sweet enough for dessert but delicate enough to have more than one!. The first...
WAFF
SCOUTED: In Bloom has blossomed for the holidays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to the holidays, we’re all looking for the best decor and best gifts to go around. There are just so many places, so many people and what seems like so little time. In Bloom sits at the corner of Clinton...
Huntsville City Magistrate ‘no longer’ a city employee: spokesperson
A Huntsville City Magistrate charged with menacing earlier this year is no longer a city employee, a spokesperson told News 19.
