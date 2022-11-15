ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Hill

Obama says voters learned lesson from 2010, 2014 midterms

Former President Obama said on Thursday that voters learned from Democrats’ losses in the 2010 and 2014 midterm elections that a party losing control of Congress in the midterms can limit a what a president can accomplish.  Obama told Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” that voters might have thought during those two midterms that…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy