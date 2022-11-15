ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home

We're always told to beware of wildlife around New York state, but you usually don't expect them to find them in your living room. In this case, the wildlife came crashing through a window, according to sources. An administrator for a facility in New York state said he knew something was up when he heard "screaming out in the hall".
JOHNSTOWN, NY
Pleasant Valley, New York Farm Forced to Stop Selling Wild Turkey

The Thanksgiving shopping rush has begun, but one Hudson Valley farm is seeing a significant financial loss right before the holiday. Quatto's Farm in Pleasant Valley shared on their Facebook page earlier this week that they "have plenty of WILD TURKEYS available for Thanksgiving." However, with that being said they explain further in the post that they were visited recently by a Federal Inspector.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

DEC has written nearly 150 tickets this hunting season in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Operation Safe Harvest’ has been announced by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos. To ensure hunters remain safe and continue to follow the state’s guidelines while hunting, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) will be patrolling hunting fields and areas. “New York is fortunate to have a large population […]
NEW YORK STATE
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State

First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
Drivers Warned About Serious Danger in Hudson Valley This Month

There is one serious dangerous driving condition that most drivers never seem ready for. However, it can happen quickly and have deadly consequences for you and your family. This time of year there are lots of tricky driving hazards that we've been all been trained to anticipate. Rough weather like snow and rain are things we have all learned to prepare for. Whenever there's a huge storm on the way most drivers go through a checklist of precautions and plan accordingly so they can safely get to their destination.
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
Poughkeepsie, NY
