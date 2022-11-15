Read full article on original website
Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County
Update at 2:15 p.m.: Fire resources have extinguished a shed fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews were able to knock down the blaze before any flames were able to spread to nearby grass. A small crew will remain on the scene to mop up for about an hour and what ignited the fire is under investigation.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
Woman found guilty of operating illegal casino in San Joaquin County garage
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County woman was found guilty of operating an illegal casino in her garage during the pandemic, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office. Video Above: Head-on crash in Rio Vista leaves one person dead, several injured Shawndell Cosgrove, 56, was found guilty of two […]
Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville
PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora
Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
Ambulance Responds To Calaveras Rollover Crash
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 26 near Shelton Road in Calaveras County. The CHP reports that a white pickup truck went off the highway and flipped over. No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Several other drivers have pulled over to assist. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area. The incident occurred shortly before 7:25am.
City officials agree to buy property of West Sacramento landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The building where Club Pheasant stands will change ownership after the restaurant closes its doors at the end of the year. The city of West Sacramento agreed to the purchase of the property, at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard, during its city council meeting on Wednesday, costing the city $3.4 million to […]
Officials Investigating Early Morning Vehicle Fire
Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters and CHP officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on fire at around 1:30am on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis. The fire was extinguished and there was no plate on the vehicle. Details surrounding the incident are unknown. Law enforcement officials remain in the area this morning. The vehicle is parked off the highway.
Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season
Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
Caltrans Reschedules Arnold Monument Sign Meeting
Arnold, CA – Caltrans has partnered with Calaveras County to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs on local highways. Six community meetings were scheduled for this month to get public feedback. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as detailed here with a list of those meetings. One had to be canceled due to a storm that dumped snow in the Arnold area last week, as reported here. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, November 17, at the Independence Hall Community Center located at 1445 Blagen Road in Arnold. The meeting is two hours long, beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 6 p.m. Those with questions or that want more information regarding the signs project can contact David Gower at (209) 693-3497.
Feathers Flying In Sactown Suburb After Postal Worker Fatally Bludgeons Aggressive, Menacing Turkey
A controversy over a postal worker killing a turkey that attacked delivery workers has gobbled up Sacramento Nextdoor, as a “drumstick gang” of wild turkeys has had tensions marinating for months. It is well-known that raccoons, geese, and turkeys are some of the biggest assholes of the animal...
Mother Lode Views Focuses On Christmas Town Sonora
Sonora, CA — Many new community activities are planned this holiday season as part of the expansion of Christmas Town Sonora. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn and committee member Ann Segerstrom. As reported earlier, Sonora will have horse and...
Investigators: San Joaquin County homicide suspect being hidden by Hells Angels members
CLEMENTS, Calif. — Members of the Hells Angels gang are allegedly hiding a suspect in the deadly beating of a 45-year-old man outside of a Clements bar in May, according to officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. On May 1, investigators believe Lloyd Strack, 43, Aaron Davis,...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
Signs warn of possible contamination on downtown Stockton waterfront
STOCKTON, Calif. — Testing is now in progress after an unreported sewer line backup might have led to contamination in the waters of the McLeod Lake in downtown Stockton, city officials told ABC10. City workers put up multiple signs Wednesday along the landmark downtown Stockton Waterfront, known as the...
Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig
Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Third Weekend In November Events
The third weekend of November is near and here is a list of events in the community calendar. Tonight, Thursday, November 17th is the Ladies’ Night Shop Hop in downtown Angels Camp from 5 to 8 PM. Participating shops will offer special sale prices and frog bucks gift cards that work at multiple businesses. There will be beverage specials, numerous treats and raffle prizes as detailed in the event listing here.
