Calaveras County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 2:15 p.m.: Fire resources have extinguished a shed fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that crews were able to knock down the blaze before any flames were able to spread to nearby grass. A small crew will remain on the scene to mop up for about an hour and what ignited the fire is under investigation.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews douse fire at homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE — Firefighters doused a blaze that spread in a homeless camp off Highway 50 in Placerville Thursday morning. The fire was first reported just before 7:30 a.m. south of the highway and north of Broadway. Cal Fire AEU as well as El Dorado County Fire Protection District crews responded to the scene and found a modified structure had caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the 100-square-foot encampment. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire says. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 
PLACERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year

REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Crash In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Sonora police are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in downtown Sonora. The crash occurred around noon on South Washington Street/Highway 49, near the intersection with Jackson Street. That section of the roadway was shut down for about 10 minutes while officers redirected traffic around the area. Sonora Police report that the pedestrian was injured, but they did not have details on their condition. Traffic is no longer impacted by the crash.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Ambulance Responds To Calaveras Rollover Crash

Valley Springs, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 26 near Shelton Road in Calaveras County. The CHP reports that a white pickup truck went off the highway and flipped over. No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. Several other drivers have pulled over to assist. An ambulance is responding to the scene. Be prepared for activity in the area. The incident occurred shortly before 7:25am.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Officials Investigating Early Morning Vehicle Fire

Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters and CHP officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle on fire at around 1:30am on Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, west of Copperopolis. The fire was extinguished and there was no plate on the vehicle. Details surrounding the incident are unknown. Law enforcement officials remain in the area this morning. The vehicle is parked off the highway.
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Another Mountain Pass Closes For The Winter Season

Sonora, CA – Caltrans closes another regional mountain pass this week. Due to recent snowfall, Caltrans officially closed Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass for the winter from the Mt. Reba turnoff just west of Lake Alpine to Silver Creek, 5 miles west of the Highway 89 junction in Alpine County. As reported here on Tuesday, Sonora Pass was closed from the Sno-Park gate east of Strawberry in Tuolumne County to the U.S. 395 junction in Mono County.
MONO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Caltrans Reschedules Arnold Monument Sign Meeting

Arnold, CA – Caltrans has partnered with Calaveras County to build gateway monuments and wayfinding signs on local highways. Six community meetings were scheduled for this month to get public feedback. 22 signs will go up in seven communities along Highways 12, 26, 49, and 4, as detailed here with a list of those meetings. One had to be canceled due to a storm that dumped snow in the Arnold area last week, as reported here. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, November 17, at the Independence Hall Community Center located at 1445 Blagen Road in Arnold. The meeting is two hours long, beginning at 4 p.m. and running until 6 p.m. Those with questions or that want more information regarding the signs project can contact David Gower at (209) 693-3497.
ARNOLD, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mother Lode Views Focuses On Christmas Town Sonora

Sonora, CA — Many new community activities are planned this holiday season as part of the expansion of Christmas Town Sonora. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Chamber of Commerce President Katie Dunn and committee member Ann Segerstrom. As reported earlier, Sonora will have horse and...
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced 3 car crash leaves one dead

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was pronounced dead after having collided with two other cars in Merced on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., officials say they were called out to a collision on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue Two. CHP says a 52-year-old woman from Winton, CA […]
MERCED, CA
ABC10

Ceres man dies by suicide after shooting at deputies from warehouse roof

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a traffic stop ended with a man shooting at deputies and taking his own life Wednesday night. According to the sheriff’s office, it started around 11 p.m. when deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver near Yosemite Boulevard and N. Santa Cruz Avenue in Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Accident in Ripon Occurs Between Sedan and Big Rig

Accident at South Carrolton Avenue Intersection Causes Minor Injuries. An injury accident involving a big rig and sedan occurred in Ripon, north of Modesto, on November 16. The collision happened around 2:44 p.m. on South Carrolton Avenue at Mello Road, partially blocking the intersection. A tow truck was called to remove the Honda Accord involved in the crash, which exited the roadway, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
RIPON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Third Weekend In November Events

The third weekend of November is near and here is a list of events in the community calendar. Tonight, Thursday, November 17th is the Ladies’ Night Shop Hop in downtown Angels Camp from 5 to 8 PM. Participating shops will offer special sale prices and frog bucks gift cards that work at multiple businesses. There will be beverage specials, numerous treats and raffle prizes as detailed in the event listing here.
ANGELS CAMP, CA

