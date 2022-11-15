ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where’s the bad weather this weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued lake effect snow warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Lewis County’s warning begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, snow will occur across southwestern Lewis County, especially across...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Heavy lake snow for some in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Some areas in WNY are gearing up for a heavy lake effect snow event through the end of this week and this weekend. A long duration period of lake effect snow is likely off of Lake Erie through late Sunday. The setup in the atmosphere is...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th. There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Otsego counties […]
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

