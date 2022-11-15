Read full article on original website
Related
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding […]
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow warnings issued for tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued lake effect snow warnings for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Lewis County’s warning begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. and continues through 4 a.m. Saturday. According to the NWS, snow will occur across southwestern Lewis County, especially across...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Lake Erie Snow Squalls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It is that time of the year again! In all likelihood it will be time to practice those winter driving skills. Here is the question. Is it unusual to get snowfall this early in the season? If you look at the average date for the first measurable snowfall, that is November 8th. And on average the first inch of snow usually arrives around November 20th for Rochester. So this is the time of the year that the snowfall usually begins. However, what is unusual is the amount of snow and the intensity of lake effect snow squall that will be developing off Lake Erie.
13 WHAM
Heavy lake snow for some in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Some areas in WNY are gearing up for a heavy lake effect snow event through the end of this week and this weekend. A long duration period of lake effect snow is likely off of Lake Erie through late Sunday. The setup in the atmosphere is...
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
Get your snow blowers: Preparing for Winter Storm Watch in WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - If you haven’t prepped and primed your snow blowers already for the rapidly approaching snow season in Western New York, you may want to start sooner rather than later.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Some accumulating snow for western New York this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been a mild and tame fall up until this point, but that is starting to change. Wintry weather is making it’s way into western New York this week, and in a very big way for parts of the area. A Yellow Alert is up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is an area-wide light snow, with most seeing a coating to an inch or two by Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see snow falling during the morning commute, and with temperatures hovering right around freezing, we may see some impacts on roads. This won’t be a big event, but it will be our first snowfall impacting a commute, so it’s a good time to dust off our winter driving skills!
From big snows to crippling ice: Western New York’s most memorable winter storms
It is worth noting that the worst winter storms aren’t always from the amount of snow.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th. There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Otsego counties […]
Will Heavy Snow Delay Hunting Season In New York State?
The big days is almost here and thousands across New York State are dusting off their favorite hunting boots and getting ready to head to the woods for the opening day of the regular deer hunting season. Many of us have been in the deer stand since the opening day of archery back in October. But this Saturday is the best day of the year for many hunters in The Empire State.
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic
Gov. Hochul issues a state of emergency for Western New York starting this morning as the lake effect bands shift north into Metro Buffalo. The Thruway will be closed to commercial vehicles at 4pm today.
13 WHAM
Anticipated winter weather in WNY pushes high school football playoff games to Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — With heavy lake-effect snowfall expected to hit parts of Western New York this weekend, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has postponed regional playoff football games set to be played in the Rochester area. Section V was slated to host five state quarterfinal...
Comments / 0