Sanford, Fairview talking about merging health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two large health care systems in Minnesota and the Dakotas are negotiating a merger that its leaders say would improve patient care and help them deal with economic challenges. Combining Sanford, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Fairview, headquartered in Minneapolis, would create one of the largest health care providers in the Upper Midwest. The merged system would be based in Sioux Falls and include 78,000 employees and more than 50 hospitals, including the University of Minnesota Medical Center. Sanford and Fairview must still convince regulators and state lawmakers that the merger is a good idea. The two systems are hoping to reach a deal in 2023.
New DPS artwork encourages drivers to avoid distractions
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety Thursday introduced a different way to encourage South Dakotans to put down their cell phones while they drive. A sculpture, commissioned by the DPS Office of Highway Safety, features 250 recycled cell phones located in 250 small coffins. The artwork represents the 250 drivers killed or injured in distracted driving related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The sculpture was unveiled Thursday at the Sioux Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.
Wayne F. Brooks, 92, Lake Andes
Wayne went to his heavenly home Tuesday, November 15 at Walnut Village Assisted Living in Yankton. Funeral mass will be Saturday, November 19 at 10:30 am, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
South Dakota high school volleyball scores from November 17th
Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Pierre, 25-15, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21 Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Huron, 25-14, 25-19, 25-18 Sioux Falls Washington def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 Class A. Quarterfinal. Elkton-Lake Benton def. Belle Fourche, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 Miller def....
