epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Inside Nova
Prince George 'went crazy' for Craig David's sequinned suit
Prince George "went crazy" for Craig David's blue sequinned outfit at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert. The nine-year-old royal joined his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - at the musical extravaganza - which was held outside Buckingham Palace in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee - and the '7 Days' hitmaker has revealed his costume was a particular hit with the youngster.
Inside Nova
Freddie Mercury banters with Queen bandmates in unheard recordings
Freddie Mercury can be heard bantering with his Queen bandmates in newly released studio recordings. The late singer's voice features on previously unheard tapes made at Townhouse and Olympic studios in London and Mountain Studios in Wales while the band were recording their 1989 album 'The Miracle' and outtakes from the sessions have been included on a new collector's edition version of the record.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of Contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Seen...
'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out
Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
seventeen.com
Princess Beatrice Wears Exact Dress Kate Middleton Wore Last Week Amid Claims She's Being "Sidelined"
Hello and welcome, Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice just had a curiously timed twinning dress moment amid reports that King Charles is trying to sideline his niece. It's...a lot! But let's start with last weekend, when Kate and Prince William stepped out for a special commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall, and Kate wore this black dress from Self Portrait:
Inside Nova
Zoe Kravitz credits Taylor Swift with helping her through COVID-19 lockdown
Zoe Kravitz has credited Taylor Swift with helping her through the COVID-19 lockdowns. The actress found herself a long way from home during the pandemic as she had been shooting 'The Batman' in London but she had a friend near by as Taylor was in town with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and Zoe says being able to spend time with the singer was a huge comfort.
Inside Nova
Emily Ratajkowski is 'not great' at doing her own hair
Emily Ratajkowski is "not great" at doing her own hair. The 31-year-old model explained that while she is "pretty decent" at doing her makeup, she has never known much about great hair products but doesn't have to put much effort into styling since she discovered Kerastase. She said: "I have...
Inside Nova
Teresa Giudice gives Rihanna parenting advice
Teresa Giudice has offered parenting advice to Rihanna. The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she's now been given some parenting tips by the TV star. Teresa - who has Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 - told E!...
Inside Nova
Bethenny Frankel fires back at critics over Real Housewives podcast
Bethenny Frankel insists she's "a few moves ahead" after some 'Real Housewives' stars criticised her new podcast. The 52-year-old reality star is reliving her memories from the show on 'ReWives', with former castmates like Carole Radziwill and Luann de Lesseps calling her out for discussing them. Speaking to 'Extra', she...
Inside Nova
Harry Styles deserves his success, says Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell thinks Harry Styles "absolutely deserves" the success he's achieved. The 28-year-old singer recently received five Grammy nominations for his third album, 'Harry's House', and Simon - who helped to discover Harry's talents on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - feels proud of what he's managed to achieve during his career.
Inside Nova
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features
Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features. The 29-year-old actress explained that while she used to use make-up as a way to "change her identity", these days she prefers to highlight what she already has and believes that "general health" can benefit her skin. She said: "It’s changed quite...
Inside Nova
I eat anything and everything, says Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult eats "anything and everything". The 32-year-old actor plays a foodie in the new comedy-horror film 'The Menu' - but Nicholas insists he's not particularly "picky" about what he eats. He said: "I'm a trash can, I eat anything and everything. (I'm) not picky at all." Nicholas admitted that...
Inside Nova
Heidi Montag reveals the name of her baby boy
Heidi Montag has named her baby boy Ryker Pratt. The 36-year-old star and her husband Spencer Pratt - who already have son Gunner, five, together - welcomed their second child on Thursday (11.17.22), and Heidi has now taken to social media to reveal the name of her baby boy. In...
Inside Nova
Channing Tatum to star in spy thriller Red Shirt
Channing Tatum has been cast in the spy thriller 'Red Shirt'. The 42-year-old actor is attached to star in the new film that is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details about the film are vague but it is expected to be a new...
Strictly Come Dancing: week nine – live
For the first time since 2019, the dancers are back in Blackpool. But which of them will put in a towering performance?
Inside Nova
Jenna Bush Hager doesn't wear underwear
Jenna Bush Hager "never wears underwear". The 40-year-old star seemed embarrassed when her 'Today with Hoda and Jenna' co-host , Hoda Kotb, told the studio audience that she had just learned her friend always goes commando. Hoda revealed: "I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot...
