Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Very cold & breezy weekend ahead for Columbus area
It has been a cold day with little change in temperature today as the low started in the upper 20s and climbed to the lower 30s this afternoon. Skies will start to clear this evening, with the breeze settling down but keeping in the chills in the teens. We will...
NBC4 Columbus
Flurries with cold front, real chill for weekend in Columbus area
It has been a gray and cold day today with temps only pushing into the lower to middle 30s with wind chills remaining in the 20s through the day today. Expect cloudy skies tonight and temps falling back to the middle 20s and chills into the teens. A weak front...
NBC4 Columbus
Snow showers followed by even colder air for Central Ohio
Thursday: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy, high 37. It has been a very brisk day today with a light mix of wintry precip, and this will change to mainly snow showers tonight as temps fall back into the mid to low 30s this evening. Not expecting major accumulating snow, but we could see some minor totals (less than 1/2″) in grassy areas. The bigger threat this evening will be quickly reduced visibility inside of those snow bands, as winds will be breezy.
Does Columbus have enough plow drivers for possible snow storms?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As winter arrives in central Ohio, the city of Columbus is readying snowplow drivers to tackle possible snow storms. Scott Tourville from the city’s infrastructure management with the department of public service said Columbus is in good shape. He said the city is almost fully staffed when it comes to snowplow […]
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
Northeast Ohio ODOT crews ready for upcoming winter storm
The first big snowfall is headed to parts of northeast Ohio and crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation say they are prepared.
NBC4 Columbus
4 p.m. Weather Forecast
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this...
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
With winter weather approaching, ODOT seeks snow plow drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With winter weather moving fast into central Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up to plow roads this season. ODOT is in charge of maintaining all U.S. highways, interstates and state highways — outside local municipalities. And drivers might already see ODOT’s trucks on the road. “The salt barns […]
iheart.com
"Shine On Chillicothe" 2022 Starts Bigger than Ever Friday Night
Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park is set to be lit up starting Friday night. Our Kevin Coleman spoke to the co-chair of "Shine on Chillicothe." Thanks to an all-woman committee, and large and small donors, the Christmas light display is bigger than ever, with thousands of dollars of string lights. Terressa Reep...
Columbus tunnel expected to help solve sewer, basement flooding issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting in January, a massive earth boring machine will begin churning 50- feet under the city to help build a storm water tunnel that the city is required to build as part of and Ohio EPA consent order. The LOT project, or Lower Olentangy River Tunnel,...
Photos: Snow blankets Northeast Ohio
Winter weather has arrived in Northeast Ohio on Sunday when most people can watch from inside their cozy home.
Atlas Obscura
Hope Iron Furnace
The ruins of a long-gone iron-producing furnace located in Ohio’s Lake Hope State Park. Built in 1853-54, the furnace was responsible for turning the plethora of iron ore pulled from the area’s sandstone bedrock into usable iron. The Hope Iron Furnace required a team of hundreds of workers to help fuel the fires, move the ore to the furnace, and cut the timber required to stoke the charcoal fires.
Here Are Ohio's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes, According to Google Trends
We appear to be nutty about stuffing
Snow coming to NE Ohio this weekend — Here’s how much
A SOGGY Veteran’s Day. It started raining early this morning and has quit!
COVID-19 community spread continues to improve in Northeast Ohio; CDC reports 2 counties remain 'high'
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop for most parts of Northeast Ohio. In the latest community level update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all but two Northeast Ohio counties find themselves at either the "low" or "medium" category.
Snow hits southern Ohio; Headed north
Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levels
Members compete during an open-play pickleball match. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Pickle & Chill — a new entertainment and athletic facility — provides the first indoor courts solely dedicated to pickleball in Columbus to give locals a new way to stay active this winter.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
