Thursday: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy, high 37. It has been a very brisk day today with a light mix of wintry precip, and this will change to mainly snow showers tonight as temps fall back into the mid to low 30s this evening. Not expecting major accumulating snow, but we could see some minor totals (less than 1/2″) in grassy areas. The bigger threat this evening will be quickly reduced visibility inside of those snow bands, as winds will be breezy.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO