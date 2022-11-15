ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Very cold & breezy weekend ahead for Columbus area

It has been a cold day with little change in temperature today as the low started in the upper 20s and climbed to the lower 30s this afternoon. Skies will start to clear this evening, with the breeze settling down but keeping in the chills in the teens. We will...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers followed by even colder air for Central Ohio

Thursday: Morning flurries, mostly cloudy, high 37. It has been a very brisk day today with a light mix of wintry precip, and this will change to mainly snow showers tonight as temps fall back into the mid to low 30s this evening. Not expecting major accumulating snow, but we could see some minor totals (less than 1/2″) in grassy areas. The bigger threat this evening will be quickly reduced visibility inside of those snow bands, as winds will be breezy.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Columbus have enough plow drivers for possible snow storms?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As winter arrives in central Ohio, the city of Columbus is readying snowplow drivers to tackle possible snow storms. Scott Tourville from the city’s infrastructure management with the department of public service said Columbus is in good shape. He said the city is almost fully staffed when it comes to snowplow […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

4 p.m. Weather Forecast

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3EipUs9. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building …. Racist, antisemitic graffiti in Ohio State building prompts investigation. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GrAQpQ. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this Thanksgiving. Family of slain Columbus man to give back this...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

With winter weather approaching, ODOT seeks snow plow drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With winter weather moving fast into central Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation is gearing up to plow roads this season. ODOT is in charge of maintaining all U.S. highways, interstates and state highways — outside local municipalities. And drivers might already see ODOT’s trucks on the road. “The salt barns […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

"Shine On Chillicothe" 2022 Starts Bigger than Ever Friday Night

Chillicothe's Yoctangee Park is set to be lit up starting Friday night. Our Kevin Coleman spoke to the co-chair of "Shine on Chillicothe." Thanks to an all-woman committee, and large and small donors, the Christmas light display is bigger than ever, with thousands of dollars of string lights. Terressa Reep...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Atlas Obscura

Hope Iron Furnace

The ruins of a long-gone iron-producing furnace located in Ohio’s Lake Hope State Park. Built in 1853-54, the furnace was responsible for turning the plethora of iron ore pulled from the area’s sandstone bedrock into usable iron. The Hope Iron Furnace required a team of hundreds of workers to help fuel the fires, move the ore to the furnace, and cut the timber required to stoke the charcoal fires.
LOGAN, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE

