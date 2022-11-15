ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Strada Education Network Selects West Georgia Technical College for Grant

Today, Strada Education Network selected West Georgia Technical College to receive a grant through Strada’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge. Strada awarded this $400,000 grant as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers in the region. West Georgia Technical College also will participate with Strada in a community of practice to learn from other select community college-employer partnerships around the country.
LAGRANGE, GA
Be Your Own Boss: UWG Hosts Inaugural Entrepreneurship Week

With an emphasis on enlivening entrepreneurial activity across the institution as part of its strategic plan, the University of West Georgia recently hosted the inaugural Entrepreneurship Week. The week – sponsored by the Stone Center for Family Business, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and hosted by the Richards College of Business –...
CARROLLTON, GA

