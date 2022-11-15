Today, Strada Education Network selected West Georgia Technical College to receive a grant through Strada’s Employer and Community College Partnership Challenge. Strada awarded this $400,000 grant as part of an effort to support innovative collaborations across the country between community colleges and employers in the region. West Georgia Technical College also will participate with Strada in a community of practice to learn from other select community college-employer partnerships around the country.

LAGRANGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO