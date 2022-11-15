ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Alabama: Inmate killed in assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

By Nicole Cook
 4 days ago

BSSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An inmate serving a life sentence at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was killed Monday afternoon.

Georgia city council member arrested on charges of impersonating police officer

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 32-year-old Kenneth Earl Ray II was found around 2:40 p.m. Monday, after sustaining “sharp force injuries” during a reported assault by another inmate. He was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating Ray’s death as a homicide.

He was serving a life sentence following a 2008 robbery conviction out of Mobile County.

Angie Elaine
3d ago

This just keeps happening over and over !!& the doj can't seem to fix the problem.... looks like they could be related to the folks in Washington! not too good at problem solving.....

