Planning and Zoning Board Discusses Habitat for Humanity Project
Habitat for Humanity’s proposed affordable housing complex is moving closer to reality. The city’s planning and zoning board discussed further plans for the property at their Monday, November 14 meeting. This comes after the commission approved portions of the Habitat for Humanity project at their November 9 meeting...
