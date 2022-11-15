United Airlines’ venture capital unit said on Tuesday it will invest as much as $37.5 million in the development of the largest clean fuel production facility, making it the first U.S. airline to commit to funding a biofuel refinery. United Airlines Ventures’ (UAV) investment in Houston-based Next Renewable Fuels will support a so-called flagship biofuel refinery in Port Westward, Oregon, production at which Next expects to begin in 2026. Next expects the biorefinery to produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO