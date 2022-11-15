Read full article on original website
Related
dronedj.com
FlytBase, Iris Automation partnership aims safe BVLOS drone operations
Drone automation software specialist FlytBase is partnering with avionics safety expert Iris Automation so that enterprises can conduct Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) missions safely at scale. Through this association, FlytBase’s FlytNow software will be integrated with Iris Automation’s Casia G ground-based detect and alert system. The...
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
dronedj.com
DJI flyaway reporting process: What to do if your drone flies away
Nobody wants their drone to develop a mind of its own, stop responding to commands, and fly away. But what should you do when faced with the unexpected? Is there a way to recover a lost drone when Return To Home (RTH) and emergency flight pause have failed to help? Here’s the process DJI pilots can follow after a flyaway occurs…
satnews.com
General Atomics completes Nuclear Thermal Propulsion system design + test milestone
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) has completed major milestones for the Track A, Phase 1 Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program. Under contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GA-EMS delivered a baseline design of a DRACO Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) reactor and engine and successfully tested key components of the nuclear reactor, including the vitally important high-temperature fuel elements in prototypic conditions at the NASA Nuclear Thermal Element Environmental Simulator (NTREES). The NTP system is intended to allow a nuclear thermal rocket to operate in cislunar space, the region between the Earth and the Moon.
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
heckhome.com
Top 5 Power Electronics Design Companies
In today’s market, the power electronics segment enjoys intensive growth due to modern trends in environment protection, electrification of various industries, and the economy in the usage of oil and gas. So, there is a surge in demand for services in developing custom power electronics products and there are dozens of companies that provide such services.
Zacks.com
SAIC Secures Contract With U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk
SAIC - Free Report) recently secured a single-award contract worth $757 million from the U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk (“AESD”) to provide software development and management services. Per the latest contract, SAIC will continue to perform U.S AESD operations by optimizing Army Enterprise Service Management Framework service delivery...
Nobul Tops Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 50™ Award Program as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Nobul Technologies ( www.nobul.com ), a consumer-centric real estate technology company and digital marketplace that connects home buyers and sellers with the right real estate agent to meet their needs, received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005389/en/ Celebrating its 25th anniversary, 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ awards program recognizes Nobul as Canada’s Fastest Growing Tech Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
GCN.com
Intelligent, adaptive emergency response built on AI and 5G
The United States saw 22 separate billion-dollar climate disasters in 2020, a record. The following year came in second, with winter storms across Texas and the deep south; wildfires across California, Arizona, Colorado and other states; numerous severe, off-season tornadoes; and multiple tropical cyclones, including Ida, Elsa and Fred. Compounding...
Aviation International News
eSTOL Aircraft Advocate Says Hybrid Power and Blown Lift Beat Vertical Powered Lift
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the news on developing aviation technology. Electra is pioneering the development of a hybrid-electric short-takeoff-and-landing aircraft that it says will deliver far lower operating economics than new electrical vertical aircraft. It expects the nine-seater to operate from downtown spaces as short as just over 300 feet, opening up new urban and regional air services that aren’t viable today.
OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022: 63% of Business Leaders Believe Commercialised Quantum Computing to Hit the Market in Five Years
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Today, OpenOcean, a leading European venture capital firm, IQM Quantum Computers, a European leader in quantum computers, and Lakestar, the leading European technology investor, have released the OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022 Report, in association with The Quantum Insider (TQI). The report shows that 91% of business leaders are investing or planning to invest in quantum computing, a field in which private investment has grown 500% from a total of $0.4 billion in 2017 to $2.2 billion in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005481/en/ OpenOcean–IQM-Lakestar State of Quantum 2022 Report (Graphic: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
salestechstar.com
Cyware Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America by 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Attributes 681% Revenue Growth (2018-2021) to new category creation in security collaboration. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
dronedj.com
DJI releases Mavic 3 Enterprise series firmware upgrade
Leading UAV and aerial photography company DJI has just released a new firmware upgrade for the Mavic 3 Enterprise series, adding several new functions and features to the craft it calls the “everyday commercial drone.”. Rolled out last September, the Mavic 3 Enterprise series includes two versions: the standard...
Panerai Places Order for Production Series Titanium Watch Cases
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX), is pleased to announce that Officine Panerai (“Panerai”), a division of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (SWX:CFR, market capitalization US$70 billion) has placed its first purchase order for ‘production series’ titanium watch cases to be additively manufactured using IperionX’s low carbon, circular titanium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005037/en/ Panerai watch cases 3D printed using IperionX’s low carbon, 100% recycled titanium powders. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
United Airlines Commits Up to $37.5 Million to Biofuel Refinery
United Airlines’ venture capital unit said on Tuesday it will invest as much as $37.5 million in the development of the largest clean fuel production facility, making it the first U.S. airline to commit to funding a biofuel refinery. United Airlines Ventures’ (UAV) investment in Houston-based Next Renewable Fuels will support a so-called flagship biofuel refinery in Port Westward, Oregon, production at which Next expects to begin in 2026. Next expects the biorefinery to produce up to 50,000 barrels per day of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), renewable diesel, and other renewable fuels.
thefastmode.com
[White paper] Mobile Communications Towards 2030
As 5G becomes 5G-Advanced, research for future sixth generation "6G" wireless cellular networks are underway that may open new opportunities to extend wireless solutions into nearly every facet of human and machine interaction. Activities are happening today, that are shaping wireless networks beyond 5G throughout North America and around the...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
datafloq.com
Innovative ways AI drones are being used across industries
NDVI maps: Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) takes the insights of an RGB map one step further. The map shows the amount of infrared light reflected in an area, which is an indicator of malnourishment and drought. According to Go Intelligence, this kind of data collection can be used to spot problem crops.
Comments / 0