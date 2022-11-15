ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Leechburg appoints Doreen Smeal as new councilwoman after resignation of Ruth Bender

By Joyce Hanz
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A Leechburg native is the newest face serving on Leechburg Council.

Doreen Smeal was unanimously appointed to council Oct. 18 after the resignation of former Councilwoman Ruth Bender.

Bender of Leechburg served almost three years and cited a hectic schedule for the reason for her departure from council.

“Personally and professionally, I didn’t have enough time to devote to the position,” Bender said. “Doreen will be a wonderful asset to the community.”

Bender was elected in 2020, and it was her first stint as an elected official.

Leechburg has a population of about 2,150 residents and was named for founder David Leech in 1850.

Smeal, 68, graduated from Leechburg Area High School in 1972.

Smeal, a Democrat, was an auditor for the borough but submitted her resignation letter to council Sept. 22. Elected officials cannot hold more than one office in Leechburg.

Smeal’s term runs until Nov. 30, 2023.

“I’m interested in learning more so where I want to fit in, and this one-year term is a perfect term for me,” Smeal said.

Her first council meeting is Tuesday, and Smeal is hopeful more people will attend the public meetings.

“I would really like to see the public come to the meetings because people say they don’t know what’s going on,” Smeal said. “Just to make sure you’re part of your community.”

An avid volunteer in the community for more than five years, Smeal is a member of the Leechburg Area Community Association.

She is a retired PNC Bank data analyst and worked on Fifth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh for 39 years.

Smeal said her husband, Jeffrey, has been very supportive of her decision.

“I’m just here to serve,” Smeal said.

Smeal joins fellow council members Tom Foster, Alan Tarr, Lorraine Bazella, Chuck Pascal, D.J. Zelczak and John Mrvan.

To contact a member of Leechburg Council, email council@leechburgborough.org or call the borough office at 724-842-8511.

Comments / 0

 

Tribune-Review

