Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers rescue elderly hunter who fell in swamp, put out fires in seven Upstate counties
A 79-year-old hunter went missing on Nov. 6 in the Franklin County town of Dickinson. Someone familiar to the hunter found his vehicle parked near Mosier Hill and reported it to authorities when the elderly man didn’t come out of the woods by nightfall. New York State Department of...
wwnytv.com
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
mynbc5.com
Heavy snow for parts of New York
The biggest lake-effect snowstorm in years kicks off Friday morning. Some of that snow will reach into northern New York on Friday. Over a foot of snow is expected in southern St. Lawrence County!. Several inches of snow are also expected in Saranac Lake and Lake Placid. Less east of...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh snow emergency parking rules change
Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies. On-street parking in Plattsburgh during snowstorms will be now be restricted until snow emergency lights stop flashing. Previously, parking was restricted from midnight until 6 a.m. Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that crews need the additional time to clean the...
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
WCAX
Donating time to keep older Vermonters company
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now is the time of year when people are asked to donate their time, and volunteers are being recruited to spend time with older Vermonters. Age Well’s “Friendly Visitor” program is when a volunteer visits an older Vermonter to simply hang out for an amount of time of the pair’s choosing a week. Age Well is based in Addison, Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties.
mynbc5.com
Police: Keeseville man arrested for attempted armed robbery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after being charged with attempted armed robbery over the weekend. The Plattsburgh Police Department said 35-year-old John Munson tried to rob Premier Vapors in Plattsburgh around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. during the incident, Munson allegedly demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving.
WCAX
Vt. domestic violence shelter marks 20 years
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past two decades, the organization Voices Against Violence has been giving victims of domestic violence in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties a place to stay. “We don’t expect it, but we have people come up to us and tell us how much we’ve...
wwnytv.com
Traffic light delays frustrate Potsdam commuters
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Long wait times at a Potsdam intersection have some commuters growing impatient. The state knows about the problem, but fixing it is easier said than done. When heading into downtown Potsdam, drivers hit a complex intersection where Route 11, Route 56, Clarkson Avenue and Maple...
wwnytv.com
Massena man sentenced in manslaughter, assault case
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man who pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian is going to prison. Blakely Houle was sentenced Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court to six to 12 years behind bars. During his trial in June, Houle pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Pediatrics to close in February, citing lack of staff
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Pediatrics, a popular doctor's office in northern New York, will see its final patient in February. In a letter to patients, Dr. Harold Chaskey detailed the decision to close the practice, citing unforeseen difficulties following his personal decision to stop clinical practice and focus on administrative duties.
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
WCAX
New York Olympic slopes to open soon
WILMINGTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s Olympic ski venues are opening. New York Governor Kathy Hochul says Gore Mountain in North Creek and Belleayre Mount in Highmount are open Friday. Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington opens Saturday, and Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid will open on November 23rd. Skiers...
mynbc5.com
Vermontville business goes up in flames in late night fire
VERMONTVILLE, N.Y. — On Monday night, multiple crews responded to R&L Towing and Repair on Route 3 in Vermontville for a fire. The Bloomingdale Fire Department and other crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m and remained on scene until early Tuesday morning. There is no word...
suncommunitynews.com
Mooers Forks man jailed following domestic dispute
MOOERS | A local man was jailed for allegedly violating a court order after a domestic dispute turned violent. On Nov. 12, New York State Police troopers arrested Loren M. Burgoyne, 39, for first- and second-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and second-degree harassment. Authorities were called to a residence...
mynbc5.com
Dry Tuesday Before Wednesday's Winter Storm
Clouds continue to take over this afternoon as highs top out in the upper 30s to near 40. Then, the first widespread snow of the season arrives early Wednesday! See the latest regional snowfall maps below... It starts as all snow early in the day, with sleet or freezing rain...
mynbc5.com
Local homeowners opt for stoves amid surging fuel costs
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Many homeowners in our region are turning to woodfire or pellet stoves this winter to keep warm while cutting costs. If you're looking to make the switch, some local retailers say you should do it now. Experts say heating your home with a stove could cost...
Comments / 2