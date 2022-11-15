ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sabres' Luukkonen to start in Toronto

Matthews doesn’t even lead his own team in scoring or goals. Mitch Marner is Toronto’s leading scorer with four goals and 16 assists for 20 points in 18 games. The Leafs leading goal scorer is John Tavares with nine. Matthews and Nylander have eight.
