whatsupnewp.com
Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton’s Beach on Dec. 4
There’s something meaningful about decorating the front door of your home for the holidays, and even more so when it’s benefitting those in our community without their own place to call home. Volunteers, donors, and businesses from across the state are pitching in to create one-of-a-kind wreaths again...
Obituary: Anne Nixon Thayer
Our dear mother, Anne Nixon Thayer, age 96 of Portsmouth, RI passed away on November 16, 2022 at South County Hospital, Wakefield, RI. She was born on August 4, 1926 in Cranston, RI to Richard A. Nixon and Lillian R. Nixon. Anne met her late husband, John O. Thayer, at...
‘Little Women’ playing at Jamestown Community Theatre Nov. 18-20
I was able to sit in on a tech rehearsal of “Little Women” earlier this week at Jamestown Community Theatre. While the actors worked hard on stage, sound and light technicians were busy adjusting their respective bits of technology. Keri Boisclair, the show’s director, divided her time between the actors and the technicians.
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?
Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
Foxwoods Beerfest: Battle of the Brews returns Saturday, Nov. 19
This weekend welcomes the return of the Foxwoods Beerfest, an event featuring numerous national and regional breweries. Several favorites from Rhode Island will be there including Grey Sail, Proclamation, Whalers, and Narragansett. The event runs from 3PM-7PM in the Rainmaker Expo at Foxwoods. More on Beerfest:. On Saturday, November 19,...
What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (November 17-20) Friday, November 18. Things To Do. 10 am: November Tree Walk: Gibbs/Catherine Neighborhood. 4 pm:...
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 18-20)
Is it me, or does there seem to be more live music than ever before? I’m sensing it’s a sign of the times, as Covid wanes, and folks want to get back out there and socialize. Maybe we just appreciate it more. So it’s tough to just pick six, but here are a few ideas for great music around Rhode this weekend.
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
Mark your calendars in Red and Green – Santa Claus just confirmed that he is coming to town!. Visit the Shops at Long Wharf Mall, and let’s turn out to greet the jolly good guy on his first visit of the season to Newport. Naughty – or preferably...
Letter: Take my word for it – School Regionalization is not dead, it is just waiting for a remake
Take my word for it – School Regionalization is NOT dead. It is just waiting for a remake. What the public doesn’t know is that, way back in January-February, when Newport was beginning to have its financial shortfalls for the high school construction, Newport’s mayor was approached and asked to get the lay of the land regarding Middletown’s potential willingness to commit financial resources towards unifying the high schools. She polled her members and the response was negative from those who were then, and throughout the recent efforts, the most vocal. I guess payback was more important than the kids.
Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly
The Town of Middletown issued the following press release on Wednesday night saying that their officials pledged to do what’s right and best for local students at a meeting Wednesday night, saying important decisions need to be made in coming weeks. Middletown moving forward to improve schools, How to...
Scenic three-acre estate in Little Compton lists for $1.7 million
Set upon a beautiful three acres of land with distant views of the Sakonnet River, this custom four-bedroom home at 31 Patten Drive in Little Compton has been recently renovated to include all modern amenities. Tucked away on a private laneway off of West Main Road, the home showcases an open floor plan with a chef’s kitchen, formal dining room, and two brick fireplaces (one gas and one wood).
Adult programs coming up at Tiverton Public Library in December
The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in December. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register. All Month Long. Tech Help. Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about their computers and mobile...
List: Newport among 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the coast of Rhode Island, Stacker rounded up a list of 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Home on Seven Mile Road in Scituate sells for $1.8 million, it’s the most expensive home to sell in that town in MLS history
Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the home at 512 Seven Mile Road has sold for $1,800,000. Kimberly Marion, a Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Beth DeSista of Residential Properties, LTD represented the buyer. According to data...
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Gas prices continue their descent from June’s $5 a gallon record with the midterm elections in the rearview mirror and holiday travel looming on the horizon. Demand rose and supply fell last week, but a gallon of gas still ticked down to $3.70 on average nationwide on Wednesday, November 16, according to AAA.
Weekend Weather Forecast: Nov. 18 – 20
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
