Russell Crowe gifts Liam Hemsworth 20k Rolex
Russell Crowe has gifted Liam Hemsworth a $20,000 Rolex. The 58-year-old star appears alongside and directs the 32-year-old actor in their new film 'Poker Face', and Liam has revealed the filmmaker - who also wrote the screenplay - gave him a plush present before the motion picture's premiere in Sydney, Australia.
Kymberly Herrin, ZZ Top ‘Legs’ Video Star, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, the model and actress who grabbed rock fans’ attention in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video for “Legs,” has died at the age of 65. A cause of death has not been announced. An obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press simply stated that she “passed away peacefully” on Oct. 28.
Lea Michele Cleverly Responded To Comments About Her Not Being Able To Read And It's F-U-N-N-Y, Girl
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
Finneas Opened Up About How He Feels About Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie, 20, confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old singer and songwriter around Halloween.
Channing Tatum to star in spy thriller Red Shirt
Channing Tatum has been cast in the spy thriller 'Red Shirt'. The 42-year-old actor is attached to star in the new film that is based on an original pitch from Simon Kinberg with David Leitch directing. Details about the film are vague but it is expected to be a new...
Teresa Giudice gives Rihanna parenting advice
Teresa Giudice has offered parenting advice to Rihanna. The 34-year-old singer gave birth to her first child with ASAP Rocky in May, and she's now been given some parenting tips by the TV star. Teresa - who has Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13 - told E!...
Emily Ratajkowski 'is super into Pete Davidson right now'
Emily Ratajkowski "is super into" Pete Davidson. The 31-year-old model joined Pete to celebrate his 29th birthday earlier this week, and there has recently been "non-stop communication" between the celebrity duo. A source told E! News: "Emily is super into Pete right now. "It's still very new, but they have...
Luca Guadagnino: I'm very proud of working with Timothee Chalamet
Luca Guadagnino says collaborating with Timothee Chalamet is "very intense and beautiful". The 51-year-old Italian filmmaker has directed the Hollywood star in the 2017 coming-of-age drama 'Call Me By Your Name' and this year's 'Bones and All', a coming-of-age romantic cannibal road film. And Guadagnino loves working with the 'Little...
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
I eat anything and everything, says Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult eats "anything and everything". The 32-year-old actor plays a foodie in the new comedy-horror film 'The Menu' - but Nicholas insists he's not particularly "picky" about what he eats. He said: "I'm a trash can, I eat anything and everything. (I'm) not picky at all." Nicholas admitted that...
BTS star Jin's The Astronaut is fastest solo tune to shift 1m copies
BTS’ Jin’s hit ‘The Astronaut’ is the fastest single by a solo artist to reach a million sales. After the K-Pop boy band collaborated with Chris Martin and co on the mega-hit 'My Universe' on the band's 2021 LP 'Music of the Spheres', the 29-year-old star teamed up with the 'Yellow' hitmakers to pen the his latest track, and its broken an astronomical new record.
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features
Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features. The 29-year-old actress explained that while she used to use make-up as a way to "change her identity", these days she prefers to highlight what she already has and believes that "general health" can benefit her skin. She said: "It’s changed quite...
Zoe Kravitz credits Taylor Swift with helping her through COVID-19 lockdown
Zoe Kravitz has credited Taylor Swift with helping her through the COVID-19 lockdowns. The actress found herself a long way from home during the pandemic as she had been shooting 'The Batman' in London but she had a friend near by as Taylor was in town with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn and Zoe says being able to spend time with the singer was a huge comfort.
Freddie Mercury banters with Queen bandmates in unheard recordings
Freddie Mercury can be heard bantering with his Queen bandmates in newly released studio recordings. The late singer's voice features on previously unheard tapes made at Townhouse and Olympic studios in London and Mountain Studios in Wales while the band were recording their 1989 album 'The Miracle' and outtakes from the sessions have been included on a new collector's edition version of the record.
