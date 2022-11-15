ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN

A strong snowstorm has caused hazardous conditions for the western United States near the Rocky Mountains. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Before the system arrives, temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake shore due to a lake breeze. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By late afternoon into evening hours, clouds will increase with isolated showers possible just after sunset.
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm

A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US

A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend

THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
Brief glimpses of total lunar eclipse possible overnight after chilly Monday evening

Get ready to bundle up Monday night as low temperatures will dip into the 20s away from the relatively warm Puget Sound water. The rain/snow mix of showers over the lowlands will end Monday evening, and light snow showers over the Cascade passes taper to flurries. Pockets of clearing may allow an opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-06 12:59:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds and blizzard conditions expected. An additional accumulation of up to an inch. Winds gusting up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 11 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.

