WBAY Green Bay
SCATTERED STORMS BEGIN TONIGHT, NO SEVERE THREAT FOR NE WISCONSIN
A strong snowstorm has caused hazardous conditions for the western United States near the Rocky Mountains. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Before the system arrives, temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake shore due to a lake breeze. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By late afternoon into evening hours, clouds will increase with isolated showers possible just after sunset.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to Continue Until November
Wet weather and cooler temperatures will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest of the United States until November, according to meteorologists. The weather events are fueled by a so-called "storm train," which has been hovering over the region for several days already, halting the unusually warm and dry onset of the fall season.
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm
A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Channel 3000
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US
A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
KOMO News
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Rain and snow for Pacific Northwest as Lisa continues to strengthen
Wild day for weather as record warm temperatures remain in the Upper Midwest, rain and snow slam the West, and Lisa continues to strengthen. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Very cold temperatures across much of the US
Well below average temperatures for much of the US with rain and snow for many central states. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Puffy-coat lovers rejoice with sunny skies, cool temps Thursday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says we can expect to see mostly dry and sunny weather over the next few days, but temperatures will remain cool.
Colder air setting the table for rounds of heavy snow, chilly rain in the West
Rain and mountain snow will expand in scope across the western United States this week as a vigorous storm system ushers in some much-needed moisture for the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that while any rain and snow that falls across the West in the coming days will be beneficial to combat the ongoing drought, a few hazards can still arise.
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: seasonably mild late week; colder changes this weekend
THURSDAY: High clouds will spill in, thanks to Nicole to our east – blotting out the sunshine a bit. Expect another seasonably mild day amid northeasterly breezes with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will start to break as the low starts to turn farther away from our area. We’ll turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s again.
KOMO News
Brief glimpses of total lunar eclipse possible overnight after chilly Monday evening
Get ready to bundle up Monday night as low temperatures will dip into the 20s away from the relatively warm Puget Sound water. The rain/snow mix of showers over the lowlands will end Monday evening, and light snow showers over the Cascade passes taper to flurries. Pockets of clearing may allow an opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse occurring at 2:59 a.m.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 12:59:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds and blizzard conditions expected. An additional accumulation of up to an inch. Winds gusting up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 11 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast System Weakens in the South [NWS]
Weather systems are lingering over several regions in the United States in recent days. While the Gulf Coast system is weakening over the South US, an atmospheric river is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and a Gulf of Alaska storm could affect the 49th state, according to US weather authorities.
