A strong snowstorm has caused hazardous conditions for the western United States near the Rocky Mountains. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms beginning late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Before the system arrives, temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the lower to mid 70s with cooler temperatures near the lake shore due to a lake breeze. Winds will continue to be breezy from the south-southeast between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. By late afternoon into evening hours, clouds will increase with isolated showers possible just after sunset.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO