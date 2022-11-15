ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 15 News

These major restaurant chains say they'll be open for Thanksgiving. Here is what they're offering

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
vinlove.net

Western couple selling strange coconut dishes, attracting customers

For decades, Mr. and Mrs. Nguyen Van Men (Ben Tre province) roamed around the highlands to sell Western water coconut (Nypa fruticans). It is strange that cool water attracts tourists to the mountain town. Mr. Nguyen Van Men and Mrs. Phan Thi Em (from Ba Tri district, Ben Tre province)...
E! News

Giada De Laurentiis Shares Food Hack for Serving Surprise Guests During the Holidays

Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Giada De Laurentiis' holiday hosting tips will provide some food for thought. When planning a festive party, the motto tends to be the more the merrier. And while having a full house sounds like a good ol' time, the Italian-American chef noted you don't want to be the host who doesn't have enough food.
Punch

Batch Big, Drink Small

For holiday entertaining made easy, batch these upgrades to the Negroni, Manhattan and Martini ahead of time to serve as mini drinks à la minute. Now that the mini cocktail is no longer just a bartender handshake, it shouldn’t be limited to the purview of bars and bartenders. At the bar, a mini Daiquiri is an amuse-bouche to the rest of a night out; at home, the tiny template is the ultimate entertaining move.
winemag.com

Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays

“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

