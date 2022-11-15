Read full article on original website
Jailed Egypt dissident's health 'deteriorated severely': family
Jailed British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah's health has "deteriorated severely", his sister said Thursday after the first family visit since he ended a seven-month long hunger strike. "Alaa deteriorated severely in the past two weeks, but at least they got to see him, and he needed to see the family so much", she wrote.
British-Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah has “deteriorated severely” over the past two weeks in jail, his sister has warned.Mona Seif said that some of their relatives have visited the writer, who had recently been on hunger strike at Wadi El Natrun prison in Cairo, and found the changes in his physical health to be “unsettling”.Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade in jail and is currently serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news for retweeting a report in 2019 that another prisoner died in custody.News from the visit are unsettling, @alaa deteriorated severely...
Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel Fattah breaks hunger strike
The family of imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah said Tuesday they received a letter from him saying he has ended his hunger strike. In a statement, the family said that Abdel-Fattah's mother, Laila Soueif, received a short note in her son’s handwriting via prison authorities. The letter is dated Monday. In it, he asks her to come for her monthly visit to him in prison on Thursday.
