ktvo.com
Kirksville's Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns for 17th year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland tradition returned for its 17th straight year in Kirksville. The Thanksgiving Community Dinner was held on Thursday at Hamilton Street Baptist Church. Organizations from all across the community came together to host the free event. The Brashear School District also pitched in, helping to...
ktvo.com
Truman State University and ATSU to keep campuses cannabis-free
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. This means that federally funded institutions can't allow employees or students to have cannabis on their property. A.T. Still University and Truman State University will not be changing their existing marijuana protocol. Both schools receive some type of...
Columbia Missourian
Moberly Christmas festival packs holiday events into one day
In 2019, the city of Moberly decided to pack all of its holiday events into one big day to celebrate the season. The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce tied a number of smaller events together to bring more people out during the holidays. This year, the Moberly Christmas Festival takes...
ktvo.com
Kimberley LeBaron, 64 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Kimberley LeBaron, 64 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. The daughter of Raymond and Judy (Borgmeyer) Osborn, she was born October 17, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska. On September 1, 1979 in Omaha, Nebraska she married James LeBaron. Kim is survived by her...
ktvo.com
Robert 'Gene' Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Robert “Gene” Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Missouri, passed away at the Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, Missouri, on Monday, November 14, 2022. He had been a resident there briefly. Robert Eugene Webber was born in Unionville, Missouri, on January 10, 1934, the son of Arthur and Nellie...
ktvo.com
Watchdog group gives Kirksville hospital highest grade for patient safety
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An independent watchdog group recently gave a northeast Missouri hospital its highest grade for keeping patients safe. Northeast Regional Medical Center (NRMC) in Kirksville just received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction recognizes NRMC’s achievements...
ktvo.com
Paris High School football to make the move to 8-man
PARIS, Mo. — Heartland football schedules will look a little different next year as Paris High School announced they are officially moving to 8-man football for the 2023-2024 season. Paris, who finished 1-9 this year, will be partnering with the Central River Conference and will play in a seven-team...
ktvo.com
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away quietly but unexpectedly at his home on November 15, 2022. John Andrew ("Andy") was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on December 3rd, 1951, the son of Murl and Nellie (Hayes) Hume. Other than brief times in other locations, Andy lived most of his life in and around Unionville, Missouri. He graduated 8th grade from Lemons School and was a graduate of UHS, class of 1969.
ktvo.com
New Scotland County bridge opens; construction to begin soon on another
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A new bridge is now open in northeast Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the bridge replacement project on Scotland County Route B is now complete, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel. The new bridge spans the North Fork of the North...
kttn.com
Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe
Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp. The contractor originally planned to...
ktvo.com
UPDATE: Engineer, conductor injured when freight train strikes semi in northeast Missouri
PARIS, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol now reports that the two people who were on the train were injured in Thursday morning's collision between a Norfolk and Southern freight train and semi pulling an oversized load. It happened at 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive
The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
ktvo.com
Helpful tips to save money when heating your home this winter
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — It's no secret it can get quite cold during the winter in the Heartland. With the area already experiencing chilly conditions, some may be wondering how they can save a few dollars heating their homes. There are some things you can do to...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II School District Personnel Matters
Hirings, Resignations and retirements where handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board meeting executive session. Terry Mammen-Bus Driver (Critical Shortage)
Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012. Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate
MEMPHIS, Missouri – In March, Scotland County Hospital’s auditors delivered a stark warning. After five consecutive years of losses, only federal COVID-19 payments received over the previous year had kept the 25-bed hospital’s bank account solvent. In the fiscal years covered by the audit, accounting firm BKD reported, the hospital lost $7.9 million — $2.3 […] The post Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012. Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Grundy County residents and businesses reminded of services the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney provides
Grundy County residents and businesses are reminded that Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett and his office assist in the collection and prosecution of bad checks or debit card transactions where payment is not received, but a service or item is provided. That includes, but is not limited to, all places of business or private transactions, such as auctions and garage sales.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested on multiple 2020 warrants
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested on warrants from 2020 and is charged with multiple crimes. Kolton P. Pearson, 38, of Unionville, was taken into custody Wednesday evening by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies. Pearson is being held on warrants issued in Putnam County in...
kttn.com
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
KMZU
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
Deer crash leads to scary, unusual encounter for semi-driver in Missouri
A deer crash recently led to a scary and unusual encounter for a semi-driver in northern Missouri.
