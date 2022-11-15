Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away quietly but unexpectedly at his home on November 15, 2022. John Andrew ("Andy") was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on December 3rd, 1951, the son of Murl and Nellie (Hayes) Hume. Other than brief times in other locations, Andy lived most of his life in and around Unionville, Missouri. He graduated 8th grade from Lemons School and was a graduate of UHS, class of 1969.

UNIONVILLE, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO