Lea Michele Cleverly Responded To Comments About Her Not Being Able To Read And It's F-U-N-N-Y, Girl
The silly conspiracy theory that Lea Michele can't read is still going strong, but the way she keeps reading everyone for filth with these responses, it can't possibly be true.
Finneas Opened Up About How He Feels About Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie, 20, confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old singer and songwriter around Halloween.
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
