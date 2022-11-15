Bipartisan Senate collective 'confident' they have enough votes to codify same-sex marriage

The bipartisan collective of lawmakers working to codify same-sex marriage has enough votes to pass the bill and is pressing leaders to bring the measure to the floor for a vote as soon as possible, CNN reports.

The group includes Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). In a group statement, they expressed their confidence in garnering bipartisan support for the Respect for Marriage Act.

"We look forward to this legislation coming to the floor and are confident that this amendment has helped earn the broad, bipartisan support needed to pass our commonsense legislation into law," the senators said.

Democrats hope to pass the legislation during the lame-duck session , but it's unclear whether they will be able to do that.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) put the Respect for Marriage Act on the legislative calendar Monday, and he said senators "should expect the first vote on Wednesday." The bill, which would enshrine same-sex and interracial marriage in federal law, will need 10 votes from Republican senators to avert a filibuster and move the measure forward.

The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act in July, but the Senate delayed its vote until after the midterm elections. Supporters of the bill decided to postpone the vote to ensure they rallied enough votes to pass the measure successfully.