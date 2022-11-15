Which starting pitchers the Red Sox have reportedly shown interest in this offseason

The Red Sox have reportedly indicated a "strong willingness to spend" this offseason.

Nathan Eovaldi pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on September 29, 2022. The Red Sox reportedly offered Eovaldi a "multi-year contract" ahead of the 2023 season. Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

As MLB’s hot stove continues to warm up, the Red Sox appear to be active in the market for starting pitching.

While Boston has plenty of in-house rotation options for the 2023 season – including Garrett Whitlock, who general manager Brian O’Halloran recently announced is expected to start in 2023, the organization has been linked to multiple names on the free agent market.

Here are a few.

Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox confirmed their interest in bringing veteran righty Nathan Eovaldi back for at least the 2023 season, as WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported on Sunday that Boston had offered him a “multi-year” deal.

While Bradford did not provide details on the offer, he did note that it “doesn’t mean a deal is imminent.”

Eovaldi, 32, made 20 starts for Boston last season, going 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA. He was limited by injuries throughout the year, making only seven second-half starts due to right shoulder inflammation.

Eovaldi was a trade deadline acquisition for Boston in 2018, helping the team to a World Series win in 2018 and signing a four-year, $68 million deal with the club that offseason.

In his five years with Boston, Eovaldi appeared in 96 contests (84 starts), compiling a 26-18 record and an ERA of 4.05.

Andrew Heaney

Boston has been linked to a former highly-touted prospect who had a breakout season last year, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo,

Left-hander Andrew Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA across 72 2/3 innings (16 appearances, 14 starts) for the Dodgers last season, striking out an impressive 13.9 batters per nine innings.

Heaney, the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft, has been plagued by injury and inconsistency throughout his career. While he put up career numbers last year, he had multiple stints on the injured list.

If he can stay healthy, Heaney could offer value as a back-of-the-rotation starter for Boston with significant upside.

Tyler Anderson

Last week, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi tweeted that the Red Sox are “among teams showing interest” in left-hander Tyler Anderson, who also had a breakout season for the Dodgers last year.

Across 178 2/3 innings in 30 appearances (28 starts) last season, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his seven-year career.

Though Anderson’s career numbers (4.16 ERA across 802 1/3 innings) might be more indicative of who he is as a starter, the 32-year-old could be a solid middle-of-the-rotation option for Boston in 2023.

Anderson received a qualifying offer from the Dodgers, but could certainly wind up rejecting it and looking to sign a multi-year deal elsewhere. The deadline to accept the qualifying offer is Tuesday.

Kodai Senga

Perhaps the most intriguing of the names linked to the Red Sox is top Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga.

Senga, 29, is set to hit MLB’s free agent market after 11 seasons with the NPB’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He had posted stellar numbers since joining the Hawks as a 19-year-old in 2012. In 224 games, he holds a career record of 87-44 with a 2.59 ERA. Senga’s best professional season came last year, when he went 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA across 144 innings.

According to his agent, Joel Wolfe, Senga, “would like to play in a big market with a team that wants to try and win right now.” With one of MLB’s largest markets and “a strong willingness to spend” this offseason, Boston could be a fit for the right-hander.

WEEI’s Bradford tweeted Friday that the Red Sox “really have scouted [Senga] heavily.” Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, while declining to say whether Boston was pursuing him, was complimentary of Senga when asked about him at last week’s GM meetings.

“Super talented, athletic, power stuff,” Bloom said, per MassLive. “Just a really impressive arm.”