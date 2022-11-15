OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.

OXON HILL, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO