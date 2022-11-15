ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, MD

fox5dc.com

Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
ASHBURN, VA
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder

OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown suffered gunshot wounds to head, per court docs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Newly obtained court documents reveal more details about a shooting that killed a mother and her young daughter in a Hagerstown hotel room. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway late Wednesday afternoon when they found the bodies of 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following  the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
BETHESDA, MD
theriver953.com

FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
STEPHENS CITY, VA
Daily Voice

Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire

Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

Update: Man Died By Suicide In Gaithersburg Apartment Explosion, Police Say

Update: Montgomery County police have determined that the individual killed in an explosion on Wednesday at a Gaithersburg apartment complex died by suicide. Officials identified the individual as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, who owned an apartment unit in building 826. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalations and burns.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

