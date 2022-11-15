Read full article on original website
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
One Body Recovered From Wreckage of Gaithersburg Condo Explosion; Police Investigating Incident as Criminal Act
Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire & Rescue held a media briefing on Thursday evening to give the latest update on the Quince Orchard Blvd condo explosion that occurred on Wednesday, November 16. Notes below:. Around 10am this morning, K9 alerted that they had detected human remains. The excavator...
3 women caught stealing in Columbia, suspect used pepper spray to flee, police say
HOWARD CO (WBFF) — Three women were caught in the act of stealing from two separate stores in Columbia and one of the suspects used pepper spray on employees in order for the group to flee the scene. On Thursday, at around 2:10 an employee at Nordstrom Rack on...
Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder
OXON HILL, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department have announced the arrest of 29-year-old Darryl Andre Jessie Scottland of Clinton for the murder of 47-year-old Anthony Taylor Sr. of Suitland on November 2nd. Police responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway shortly after noon to find Taylor in a parking lot with a single stab wound. He was unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead as short time later by medical examiners. “The preliminary investigation revealed Scottland and Taylor were unknown to each other. The suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute,” police said. Detectives The post Man charged for Oxon Hill stabbing murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double Hotel Homicide Under Investigation In Hagerstown: Police
Authorities say that a double homicide in a Maryland hotel - possibly a mother and young daughter, according to a report - is under investigation after two bodies were found on Wednesday afternoon. In Washington County, embers of the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on...
Mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown suffered gunshot wounds to head, per court docs
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Newly obtained court documents reveal more details about a shooting that killed a mother and her young daughter in a Hagerstown hotel room. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway late Wednesday afternoon when they found the bodies of 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton.
Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
State Police are investigating a suspected phony card game scam at Franklin County truck stop
GREENCASTLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a suspected theft at a truck stop in Franklin County. It occurred earlier this month at a TA Travel Center on John Wayne Drive in Antrim Township, near Greencastle, investigators said. The pictured suspects are accused of stealing $2,100 from a...
Suspect arrested at Washington Dulles Airport for Dumfries double homicide charged with multiple offenses
A man who was arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport early Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Dumfries that left two people and a dog dead has been charged with multiple offenses.
FCSO responds to shots fired barricade situation
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) reports responding to a shots fired and barricade situation in Stephens City on Nov.16. Shortly after 5 p.m. FCSO Deputies responded to shots. being fired inside a residence at 400 Westmoreland Drive. All. other occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely...
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Historic Carroll County Home Severely Damaged By Smoke, Fire
Officials say that a historic three-story home in Maryland suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage when an unexpected fire broke out. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a team of firefighters from the Westminster Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fenby Farm Road, where there was a reported incident.
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Update: Man Died By Suicide In Gaithersburg Apartment Explosion, Police Say
Update: Montgomery County police have determined that the individual killed in an explosion on Wednesday at a Gaithersburg apartment complex died by suicide. Officials identified the individual as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, who owned an apartment unit in building 826. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalations and burns.
Police: Possibly speeding car sails off I-95 ramp in Springfield, killing 19-year-old passenger
One person is dead and another critically injured after a car apparently going well over the speed limit drove off an I-95 ramp in Springfield, crashed into trees, landed on a separate highway ramp and collided with another vehicle on Monday (Nov. 14). According to the Virginia State Police, which...
