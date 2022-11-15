ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

River Falls Journal

22 become royalty at Crowning Achievements pageant

The 14th annual Crowning Achievements Special Needs pageant took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Faith Community Church in New Richmond. Well over 550 people attended to watch 22 candidates become the 2022-23 royalty. Participants are from all over the St. Croix Valley area including Somerset, Stillwater, Hudson, River Falls...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Regis High School Athletic Director in custody

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather

Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
ROCHESTER, MN
River Falls Journal

Annual Salvation Army bell ringing begins

The St. Croix County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. Community volunteers will be “ringing the bell” in Baldwin, Glenwood City, Hudson, New Richmond and Somerset. The St. Croix County Kettle Campaign goal is $177,000 for 2022. The funds raised...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
pascosheriff.com

School Alert: Hudson High School

Update 11/18/2022 12:30 p.m.: The controlled campus status for Hudson High School was lifted after a thorough investigation determined there was no threat to the school. Earlier today, PSO received a report of a weapon potentially on campus. Deputies responded quickly and the school was thoroughly searched. No weapon was found. To be abundantly clear, there is no threat to Hudson High School. An increased law enforcement presence will continue through the end of the school day out of an abundance of caution.
HUDSON, WI
River Falls Journal

Corrinne Elkin

Corrinne A. Elkin, age 89, of New Richmond passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 after one year of battling many afflictions. She was born on December 22, 1932 in Osceola, WI the daughter to Odin and Nellie (Anderson) Hagen. Along with her three sisters, she grew up on a farm in Wanderoos, WI. Years after being set up on blind date, she married James “Jim” Elkin on December 31, 1951. She was a woman of faith, a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and belonged in the church choir. Corrinne worked 35 years as a receptionist at the New Richmond Clinic. She was a big sports fan and loved to cheer on the Minnesota Vikings, Gophers and Twins. She was also the family’s biggest cheerleader and did not miss a game, home or away. A tradition Corrinne created was an early morning phone call to sing “Happy Birthday” to each and every family member. She will be remembered as a friendly, kind and caring woman of faith. Corrinne is preceded in death by her parents, Odin and Nellie Hagen; husband, James “Jim” Elkin, Sr.; and sister, Elaine Giswold. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Karen) Elkin, John (Vickie) Elkin, Jacki (Mark) Aldous, James (Jackie) Elkin, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandt (Kim) Elkin, Tim (Ashley) Elkin, Kelsey (Jason) Kroening, Chad (Brittney) Aldous, Nicholette (Luke Van Beek) Rogers, Brittanna Rogers, James Elkin III, Kyle Elkin, Kaylynn Elkin; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Kendall Kroening, Edison and Eli Elkin, and Anders Elkin; sisters, Joan Funne and Georgine Mielke; as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon at First Lutheran Church (218 County Road K) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00 am- 12:00 noon at the church. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

Robert Wayne Robbins

Robert Wayne Robbins, age 79 of River Falls, WI, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home. Wayne was born the son of Bert and Annie Robbins on March 11, 1943 in North Tonawanda, NY. He worked as an over the road truck driver. Wayne enjoyed music, and loved to play the banjo. He loved his favorite cat, Sammy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Annie Robbins; brother, Gene Robbins; brother-in-law, Joe Morgan, Sr.; and nephew, Josh Lee Morgan. Wayne is survived by his sister, Sallie Ann Morgan; nephews and friends. Private family services were held. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
RIVER FALLS, WI
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
103.7 THE LOON

Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge

South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
River Falls Journal

University holds 'Dairy Summit' to celebrate all things dairy

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls hosted the third annual Dairy Summit on Nov. 16. Dozens of guests and presenters attended the event to talk about all things dairy. The summit was held by the Dairy Innovation Hub (DIH), a statewide network dedicated to the research and development of dairy practices. The DIH was created in 2019 to help grow the state's $45.6 billion dairy industry.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Weekend planner: A weekend celebrating both Thanksgiving, Christmas

Now in its 36th year, the Hudson Christmas Tour of Homes continues to feature lavishly decorated themed trees, dining tables overflowing with exceptional and unique treasures, gorgeous wreaths, embellished windows and decorations that will awaken holiday memories. You will be delighted and amazed visiting this year's four homes and the historic Octagon House.
HUDSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
KENOSHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

