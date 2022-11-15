Corrinne A. Elkin, age 89, of New Richmond passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 after one year of battling many afflictions. She was born on December 22, 1932 in Osceola, WI the daughter to Odin and Nellie (Anderson) Hagen. Along with her three sisters, she grew up on a farm in Wanderoos, WI. Years after being set up on blind date, she married James “Jim” Elkin on December 31, 1951. She was a woman of faith, a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and belonged in the church choir. Corrinne worked 35 years as a receptionist at the New Richmond Clinic. She was a big sports fan and loved to cheer on the Minnesota Vikings, Gophers and Twins. She was also the family’s biggest cheerleader and did not miss a game, home or away. A tradition Corrinne created was an early morning phone call to sing “Happy Birthday” to each and every family member. She will be remembered as a friendly, kind and caring woman of faith. Corrinne is preceded in death by her parents, Odin and Nellie Hagen; husband, James “Jim” Elkin, Sr.; and sister, Elaine Giswold. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Karen) Elkin, John (Vickie) Elkin, Jacki (Mark) Aldous, James (Jackie) Elkin, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandt (Kim) Elkin, Tim (Ashley) Elkin, Kelsey (Jason) Kroening, Chad (Brittney) Aldous, Nicholette (Luke Van Beek) Rogers, Brittanna Rogers, James Elkin III, Kyle Elkin, Kaylynn Elkin; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Kendall Kroening, Edison and Eli Elkin, and Anders Elkin; sisters, Joan Funne and Georgine Mielke; as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon at First Lutheran Church (218 County Road K) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00 am- 12:00 noon at the church. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

