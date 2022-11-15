Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
22 become royalty at Crowning Achievements pageant
The 14th annual Crowning Achievements Special Needs pageant took place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Faith Community Church in New Richmond. Well over 550 people attended to watch 22 candidates become the 2022-23 royalty. Participants are from all over the St. Croix Valley area including Somerset, Stillwater, Hudson, River Falls...
WEAU-TV 13
Regis High School Athletic Director in custody
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A middle school teacher and high school athletic director with Regis Catholic Schools is arrested for suspicion of sexual assault of a child. On Tuesday officers with the Eau Claire Police Department arrested 56-year-old Jonathan Jarocki. In addition to sexual assault of a child, he’s accused of child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. district report cards released for 2021-2022 school year
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wis. school district report cards for the 2021-2022 school year were released Tuesday. The report card is a measurement of students’ standardized tests over the course of the school year. The majority of school districts in western Wis. achieved a score of 58, which...
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
River Falls Journal
Annual Salvation Army bell ringing begins
The St. Croix County Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. Community volunteers will be “ringing the bell” in Baldwin, Glenwood City, Hudson, New Richmond and Somerset. The St. Croix County Kettle Campaign goal is $177,000 for 2022. The funds raised...
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Hudson High School
Update 11/18/2022 12:30 p.m.: The controlled campus status for Hudson High School was lifted after a thorough investigation determined there was no threat to the school. Earlier today, PSO received a report of a weapon potentially on campus. Deputies responded quickly and the school was thoroughly searched. No weapon was found. To be abundantly clear, there is no threat to Hudson High School. An increased law enforcement presence will continue through the end of the school day out of an abundance of caution.
One person injured in snow skid crash; narrowly misses school bus
According to the Vernon County Sheriff, on Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Charles Schuster from Menomonee Falls began to skid on County Highway EE as he tried to slow down for an intersection on State Highway 80. Authorities claim Schuster -- heading west-- slid through the stop sign and missed striking a school bus heading north on State Highway 80.
River Falls Journal
Corrinne Elkin
Corrinne A. Elkin, age 89, of New Richmond passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 after one year of battling many afflictions. She was born on December 22, 1932 in Osceola, WI the daughter to Odin and Nellie (Anderson) Hagen. Along with her three sisters, she grew up on a farm in Wanderoos, WI. Years after being set up on blind date, she married James “Jim” Elkin on December 31, 1951. She was a woman of faith, a life-long member of First Lutheran Church and belonged in the church choir. Corrinne worked 35 years as a receptionist at the New Richmond Clinic. She was a big sports fan and loved to cheer on the Minnesota Vikings, Gophers and Twins. She was also the family’s biggest cheerleader and did not miss a game, home or away. A tradition Corrinne created was an early morning phone call to sing “Happy Birthday” to each and every family member. She will be remembered as a friendly, kind and caring woman of faith. Corrinne is preceded in death by her parents, Odin and Nellie Hagen; husband, James “Jim” Elkin, Sr.; and sister, Elaine Giswold. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Karen) Elkin, John (Vickie) Elkin, Jacki (Mark) Aldous, James (Jackie) Elkin, Jr.; grandchildren, Brandt (Kim) Elkin, Tim (Ashley) Elkin, Kelsey (Jason) Kroening, Chad (Brittney) Aldous, Nicholette (Luke Van Beek) Rogers, Brittanna Rogers, James Elkin III, Kyle Elkin, Kaylynn Elkin; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Kendall Kroening, Edison and Eli Elkin, and Anders Elkin; sisters, Joan Funne and Georgine Mielke; as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon at First Lutheran Church (218 County Road K) in New Richmond. Visitation will also be Saturday from 10:00 am- 12:00 noon at the church. Private interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
Robert Wayne Robbins
Robert Wayne Robbins, age 79 of River Falls, WI, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home. Wayne was born the son of Bert and Annie Robbins on March 11, 1943 in North Tonawanda, NY. He worked as an over the road truck driver. Wayne enjoyed music, and loved to play the banjo. He loved his favorite cat, Sammy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Annie Robbins; brother, Gene Robbins; brother-in-law, Joe Morgan, Sr.; and nephew, Josh Lee Morgan. Wayne is survived by his sister, Sallie Ann Morgan; nephews and friends. Private family services were held. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
River Falls Journal
University holds 'Dairy Summit' to celebrate all things dairy
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls hosted the third annual Dairy Summit on Nov. 16. Dozens of guests and presenters attended the event to talk about all things dairy. The summit was held by the Dairy Innovation Hub (DIH), a statewide network dedicated to the research and development of dairy practices. The DIH was created in 2019 to help grow the state's $45.6 billion dairy industry.
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
UPMATTERS
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
River Falls Journal
Weekend planner: A weekend celebrating both Thanksgiving, Christmas
Now in its 36th year, the Hudson Christmas Tour of Homes continues to feature lavishly decorated themed trees, dining tables overflowing with exceptional and unique treasures, gorgeous wreaths, embellished windows and decorations that will awaken holiday memories. You will be delighted and amazed visiting this year's four homes and the historic Octagon House.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
seehafernews.com
Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
Comments / 0