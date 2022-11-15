Newly drafted bill could make Chesapeake Bay a National Recreation Area 00:26

BALTIMORE - A newly-drafted bill could make parts of the Chesapeake Bay National Recreation Areas.

The National Park Service would manage four initial sites, according to the bill drafted by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes.

They say this would allow the watershed region to get more federal resources.

The bill is currently up for 90 days of public comment where you can address your concerns before it's introduced next year.