The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Not 'Expecting' Star Player To Return

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered this season with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. During last January's Rose Bowl, he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he hasn't been able to accomplish any goals that he set out for himself this season. That's...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame

In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Vikings-Cowboys Injury Report: Christian Darrisaw, DeMarcus Lawrence Updates

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw, PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL the season, returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. Darrisaw, who remains in the concussion protocol, was cleared to practice while wearing a red non-contact jersey. That's big news for the Vikings because it's a step...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Burns Chases Another Addition to ‘the Web’

Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb tabbed Ravens QB Lamar Jackson as "Houdini in a helmet" during his weekly press conference with the media on Thursday. I must say, there's a lot of ways to describe how good Jackson really is but Holcomb's definition takes the cake. Although the Panthers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Five Giants Players To Watch In Week 11

The New York Giants are fresh off a 24-16 win at home against the Houston Texans and are looking to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Sitting at 7-2, the Giants have reached one step closer to tying the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders snapped their undefeated record on Monday.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Justin Jefferson Says His Toe Is Fine — And He Talked To Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday

Justin Jefferson's toe is fine, folks. No need to worry. The Vikings' superstar receiver was listed as limited with a toe injury for the team's walkthrough session on Wednesday. That obviously turned some heads, considering Jefferson's importance to the Vikings, his recent career day against the Bills, and the NFC seeding implications of this Sunday's huge game against the Cowboys.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave

Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 11 contest against the 5-5 Washington Commanders Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. ... and the Derek Stingley Jr. situation is the standout. For the second consecutive day, rookie cornerback Stingley Jr. was one of nine...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Ranking Detroit Lions Top Offseason Needs

The 2023 offseason will be a critical one for the Detroit Lions. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are looking to continue building the team into a playoff contender. With the young core showing promise through the first nine games of the 2022 season, the time for contention may not be far away.
DETROIT, MI

