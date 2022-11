When does Albany usually see its first and last snowfall of the season?

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The first snowfall of the season is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed , the snow will arrive between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will change to a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

November 15 may mark the first snowfall of the 2022-2023 winter season, but when has Albany seen its first and last snowfall in years past? The National Weather Service website has a chart documenting the first and last snowfall in Albany, dating all the way back to 1885.

According to the chart, the earliest Albany has seen snow is October 1 in both 1895 and 1946, while the latest first snowfall was November 27 in 1889. The earliest final snowfall was March 21 in 1987, while the latest final snowfall was May 28 in 1902.

On average, Albany sees its first snowfall on November 16 and its last snowfall on April 6. You can view the full National Weather Service snowfall chart below.

First and last snowfall in Albany

Season First Last 1885-1886 October 30 April 8 1886-1887 November 6 April 19 1887-1888 November 11 April 20 1888-1889 October 9 April 3 1889-1890 November 27 March 28 1890-1891 November 3 May 5 1891-1892 October 27 April 10 1892-1893 November 5 April 20 1893-1894 October 29 April 11 1894-1895 October 15 May 21 1895-1896 October 1 April 7 1896-1897 November 13 April 27 1897-1898 November 17 April 19 1898-1899 November 24 April 1 1899-1900 October 2 May 5 1900-1901 November 9 April 1 1901-1902 November 5 May 28 1902-1903 October 29 May 1 1903-1904 October 26 April 21 1904-1905 October 12 May 1 1905-1906 October 21 April 10 1906-1907 October 10 May 11 1907-1908 October 21 April 21 1908-1909 October 31 April 30 1909-1910 October 28 April 9 1910-1911 October 29 May 3 1911-1912 November 2 April 23 1912-1913 November 15 April 7 1913-1914 October 31 April 16 1914-1915 October 27 April 4 1915-1916 November 16 April 9 1916-1917 November 12 May 3 1917-1918 November 24 April 13 1918-1919 November 22 April 26 1919-1920 November 13 April 13 1920-1921 October 30 April 18 1921-1922 November 7 April 21 1922-1923 October 18 May 10 1923-1924 November 8 April 8 1924-1925 November 9 April 20 1925-1926 October 10 April 20 1926-1927 October 18 April 24 1927-1928 November 4 April 28 1928-1929 October 26 April 17 1929-1930 October 17 April 24 1930-1931 October 20 May 3 1931-1932 November 6 April 27 1932-1933 October 31 April 27 1933-1934 November 6 April 25 1934-1935 October 13 May 1 1935-1936 November 17 April 24 1936-1937 October 26 April 11 1937-1938 November 3 April 10 1938-1939 November 14 April 13 1939-1940 October 15 April 23 1940-1941 October 19 April 1 1941-1942 November 11 April 21 1942-1943 October 27 April 19 1943-1944 November 10 April 15 1944-1945 November 5 May 11 1945-1946 November 11 April 27 1946-1947 October 1 May 9 1947-1948 November 9 April 9 1948-1949 October 18 April 19 1949-1950 November 5 April 22 1950-1951 November 11 April 17 1951-1952 November 1 May 12 1952-1953 October 20 May 26 1953-1954 November 5 April 4 1954-1955 October 6 April 8 1955-1956 October 25 April 26 1956-1957 November 9 April 14 1957-1958 October 26 April 12 1958-1959 October 26 March 30 1959-1960 November 2 April 19 1960-1961 October 24 May 4 1961-1962 November 9 April 16 1962-1963 October 24 April 25 1963-1964 November 3 April 20 1964-1965 October 10 April 19 1965-1966 October 4 May 9 1966-1967 November 6 May 7 1967-1968 October 19 March 24 1968-1969 November 7 April 19 1969-1970 October 22 May 6 1970-1971 October 17 April 25 1971-1972 November 7 April 20 1972-1973 October 18 April 12 1973-1974 November 5 April 10 1974-1975 October 3 April 7 1975-1976 November 14 May 19 1976-1977 October 26 May 9 1977-1978 November 12 May 1 1978-1979 November 20 April 14 1979-1980 October 26 March 26 1980-1981 November 1 April 23 1981-1982 November 7 April 11 1982-1983 November 15 May 9 1983-1984 November 5 April 8 1984-1985 November 12 April 18 1985-1986 November 16 May 4 1986-1987 November 5 March 21 1987-1988 October 4 April 16 1988-1989 October 26 April 10 1989-1990 November 17 April 30 1990-1991 October 29 March 30 1991-1992 November 8 April 16 1992-1993 October 19 April 26 1993-1994 October 30 May 6 1994-1995 November 22 April 9 1995-1996 November 4 May 12 1996-1997 November 2 April 19 1997-1998 October 22 March 22 1998-1999 November 6 March 28 1999-2000 November 15 April 18 2000-2001 October 9 April 2 2001-2002 October 31 May 18 2002-2003 October 23 April 24 2003-2004 October 22 April 7 2004-2005 November 4 March 24 2005-2006 October 22 April 5 2006-2007 November 2 April 15 2007-2008 November 16 April 30 2008-2009 October 28 April 8 2009-2010 October 16 April 10 2010-2011 November 8 April 21 2011-2012 October 27 March 31 2012-2013 November 7 April 20 2013-2014 November 8 April 16 2014-2015 November 7 April 24 2015-2016 October 18 April 8 2016-2017 October 27 May 9 2017-2018 November 10 April 30 2018-2019 October 27 April 5 2019-2020 November 7 May 12 2020-2021 October 30 April 22 2021-2022 November 26 April 19 Data from the National Weather Service

