Memphis, TN

Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester

By Stuart Rucker, Quametra Wilborn
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run.

Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke.

Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus stop when a man driving a white car hit her and sped off.

“He fled the scene. He just left her there. He didn’t have to leave her there like she was nothing,” Maxwell’s niece told WREG. “They just drove off like she was nothing, and I just pray that they find out who’s responsible for this.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNUcd_0jBbtyVn00
    Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbUUc_0jBbtyVn00

Family said Maxwell was heading to work at Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital when the incident occurred.

Le Bonheur provided the following statement:

It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm that a member of the Le Bonheur family, Julia Maxwell, passed away Monday evening.

Julia had just recently celebrated 35 years of service at Le Bonheur where she was a nursing assistant. Julia was well respected and loved by all who worked with her and we are heartbroken. She was an integral part of our Le Bonheur family.

For 35 years she was dedicated to children and serving our community. We grieve for her family’s sudden loss.

Michael Wiggins, President, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

Maxwell’s family told us she had been a patient care assistant for 35 years. She was walking with her son and another family member at the time of the incident.

“She worked one job for 35 years and wasn’t ready to retire, and that’s where she was going- to catch the bus to go to work and sit with somebody’s sick child,” Maxwell’s niece said. “We just want whoever did it to turn yourself in.”

MPD have not made any arrests in this case, and it is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Comments / 18

Jaye Baby
4d ago

Lord I pray they turn themselves in. My condolences to her family 🙏🏽🕊️ Rest easy ma'am. Thank you for your many years of service to our babies.

Reply
10
FearIsNotAnOption
3d ago

Condolences to her son, family, and work family. Here we are upon the Thanksgiving season and tragedy strikes. Sad fir your loss. God is our comforter and He will see you through this storm.🙏🏽🌹🍃 🦋

Reply
6
Vasheta Ritter
4d ago

Such a sad a tragic loss! May God grant loved ones peace Thru His Mighty Hands! Lord please bring this killer to justice.

Reply
7
 

WREG

