A canal was built through central New Jersey in the 1830s as a transportation route between Philadelphia and New York City. It shortened freight travel by 100 miles and prevented boats from having to journey into the ocean. Coal from fields in eastern Pennsylvania traveled by this efficient route during much of the 19th and early 20th centuries. The canal also helped support the thriving potteries of Trenton and other local industries during this time. This main artery of the garden state is dotted with bridges and cobblestone of days gone by. Explore a route rich with history as we discover the longest biking trail in New Jersey!

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO