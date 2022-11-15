Warm-Blooded Animals vs Cold-Blooded Animals: What's The Difference?. Humans categorize animals in many ways. We have entire phylogenetic trees dedicated to dividing families, genera, and species. We even differentiate them based on the foods that animals eat, dividing animals into carnivores, herbivores, and omnivores. Another valuable way to differentiate animals is by whether they are warm-blooded or cold-blooded. Today, we’re going to evaluate the two different types of creatures and tell you the difference between warm-blooded animals vs cold-blooded animals.

