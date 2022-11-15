Watch This Crocodile Almost Have Leopard for Dinner at the Watering Hole. What seemed like a fairly risk-free stop-off for a quick drink, nearly turned into a fatal experience for this leopard! The leopard crouches and laps at the water, there is no sign whatsoever that danger is near. Suddenly, a few ripples become visible and a croc leaps out of nowhere and lunges at the big cat. Leopards have pretty fast reactions, and this one manages to leap backward and out of harm’s way. The croc lingers, probably hoping to have another try.

22 DAYS AGO