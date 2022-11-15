Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Sand Tiger Shark Teeth: Everything You Need To Know
Sharks are often referred to as bloodthirsty murderers because they are among the ocean’s most renowned and capable predators. According to experts, there are around 500 species of shark, which make up between 14 and 30 shark families. One of the most unique types of sharks is the sand tiger shark which belongs to a genus of sharks called Carcharias, and its scientific name is Carcharias taurus. ‘Taurus’ is the Latin word for a bull, while the name ‘Carcharias’ is derived from the Greek karkaharos, which means jagged or pointed.
Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator.
Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
a-z-animals.com
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake.
Crocodile Decides to Ambush a Lion Pride; Big Mistake. The lion is distinct from other wild carnivorous cats around the world in a number of ways. Its social behavior is one of the main distinctions. While some lions roam freely and choose to travel and forage alone or in pairs, the majority of lions live in social groups called prides. It is a characteristic that is extremely uncommon among the huge cat species found around the world, the majority of which hunt alone even as adults.
Tennessee Woman Stunned Watching Young Buck Eat A Baby Bird: “OH MY GOD, HE ATE A BIRD”
Deer are herbivores. They eat only plants, and very specific plants at that. They have a specific diet consisting of low fiber, high protein and easily digestible plant species. If that don’t have specific food sources in an area they simply cannot live there. However…. Herbivores do eat meat...
This Renter Skipped the One Piece of Furniture You’d Never Think to Live Without
Furnishing a studio apartment requires creativity. When you have one room to squeeze your living, dining, sleeping, and cooking quarters into — not to mention exercise, hobbies, and work — things don’t always play out like you might imagine. What you see most often with a studio is a “bedroom” separated from the rest of the space by some kind of room divider (shoutout to the trusty KALLAX unit!). That said, some floor plans don’t even allow for this kind of configuration. Take Ainsley Fleetwood’s Chicago studio, for example, which has an odd layout.
Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.
a-z-animals.com
Capybara Size: How Much Do Capybaras Weigh?
Did you know that capybaras are the world’s largest rodents? These animals are members of the Hydrochoeridae family and are native to South America. The name “capybara” comes from the Tupi language and means “one who eats slender leaves.” These animals are related to guinea pigs and look somewhat like a cross between a pig, a squirrel, and a beaver. But how much do these guys weigh? Let’s find out!
EverydayHealth.com
How to Know if You Have Bedbugs
Cimex lectularius is the insect species commonly known as bedbugs. Bedbugs were relatively common in the United States until World War II. The populations dipped in the U.S. after that time, but there’s been an uptick in the past few decades, possibly due to less-effective insecticides and an increase in international travel. (1)
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Croc Wrangler Bait a Giant With Their Bare Hands
Have you ever wanted to see a giant living legend like a crocodile first-hand? Well, that’s sort of what this particular video illustrates! Two Australian wildlife experts enjoy an up close and personal experience with apparently the biggest crocodile either party has ever seen. But they don’t just observe this dinosaur; they have a bit of fun with it too!
WATCH: Massive Grey Owl Gulps Down Vole in One Swallow
We all know that owls, primarily grey owls, prefer a diet heavy in rodents. And many of us also know that owls like to ingest their rodent snacks whole. However, this isn’t necessarily something we usually see in person…it’s just one of those facts many of us take at face value. However, the Nature Is Metal Instagram page is giving us an upfront look at a hungry grey owl enjoying a snack as it gulps down a doomed vole in just one swallow.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close
Watch This Great White Shark Capture a Cape Fur Seal Up-Close. Do you want to see an expert hunter and apex predator in action? This is the video for you. There is plenty written about the expertise of the great white when it comes to hunting prey but actually getting to see them in action is on another level.
CNET
No Drano? No Problem: You Can Unclog Your Kitchen Sink Without Harsh Chemicals
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You've got a problem when you're washing dishes and the water stops draining. That standing water means your kitchen sink pipes are clogged with food and grease and need to be cleared out. But that doesn't mean you should douse your sink with Drano. We've have a few, easy methods that don't require pouring chemicals down the drain at all but are just as effective.
a-z-animals.com
Someday This Tiger Will Learn How To Ambush. Until Then, Animals Are Safe
Someday This Tiger Will Learn How To Ambush. Until Then, Animals Are Safe. Tigers are gorgeous cats that are known as ambush predators in the wild. Along with lions, tigers are two of the most deadly wild creatures. The tiger attempts to attack its prey from behind, whereas the lion assaults from the front. This large cat circles its prey before gradually narrowing the circle to capture it.
Casseroles Need A Higher Baking Temperature Than You Might Expect
What's not to love about a well-made casserole? As a one-dish meal, it minimizes cleanup and makes delicious leftovers. Not only that, but a casserole is a comfort food that stirs up the feeling of a home-cooked family meal. MasterClass defines just about any one-pot meal baked in a deep...
Here’s How to Fix Gaps In Laminate Floor Like a Pro
Sometimes little mistakes just happen while we are doing DIYs and fixing up stuff around the house. It could be that door that you built and tried to install that just doesn’t fit quite right, or it could be something like that large gap you only noticed after putting down nearly your entire vinyl flooring in a room.
a-z-animals.com
This Elephant Tried to Intimidate a Wildebeest, but Just Ended Up Giving Them a Bath
This Elephant Tried to Intimidate a Wildebeest, but Just Ended Up Giving Them a Bath. The elephant is the largest land animal on Earth. But does its size give it an advantage over other animals?. Regarding aggression, elephants are not usually the first to come to mind. But their size...
Comments / 0